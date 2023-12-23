According to the Armed Forces, December production will already reach 50,000 airplanes.

Ukraine plans to produce more than one million drones for the needs of the armed forces during the next year. Most of the devices are light, single-person controllable FPV helicopters. They can be used, for example, for reconnaissance or fire control, or they can be equipped with explosives.

The production program also includes thousands of large explosive airplanes that weigh hundreds of kilograms and whose flight distance reaches a thousand kilometers at their longest.

“In terms of production, next year we will produce one million drones,” the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this week according to the news agency Reuters.

“We will do everything we can to make this happen and I am sure it will happen.”

Strategically Minister of Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin later specified that the goal of one million aircraft only applies to FPV drones, Reuters reports. They are primarily intended for use by troops fighting on the front line.

According to Kamyšin, next year's production program also includes the production of 11,000 long-range drones in Ukraine. Numerous Ukrainian companies have manufactured these explosive drones, with which the armed forces have managed to strike deep into Russia.

According to Kamyšin, the goal of one million airplanes is realistic. According to him, production has grown rapidly over the past year and a half, and 50,000 different drones for use by the armed forces are already being manufactured in Ukraine this month.

Ukrainian the specialty of drone production is that there are a couple of hundred smaller and larger drone manufacturers in the country. They operate partially with grant funding, and the government has launched the Drone Army project to raise the money.

The United 24 website, which collects aid for Ukraine online, raises money for many purposes, including the needs of the Drone Army.

United 24 is a government project and has recruited celebrities from around the world as “ambassadors”. The ambassador for defense fundraising is an American actress Mark Hamillwhich is known Star Wars as Luke Skywalker of the movies.

Advisor to Zelenskyi Myhailo Podoljak thanked the Ukrainian on Friday 24 Kanal historian in an interview with the news channel Timothy Snyder for his diligent fundraising for Ukraine's drone production. Snyder is one of the United 24 ambassadors.

The motley production base has raised criticism in the General Municipality, as equipment maintenance and user training becomes difficult when there are dozens of different devices for the same purpose. On the other hand, the situation keeps prices under control and product development awake thanks to fierce competition.

Drones a lot is produced because a lot of them are consumed. Explosive drones are destroyed when they complete their mission. Reconnaissance and fire control planes also often do poorly, as both Russia and Ukraine shoot them down diligently.

Podoljak praised 24 Kanal in particular the production of maritime drones in Ukraine, where Ukraine is at the forefront of development.

At the end of July, the Ukrainian state-owned arms broker Spetsehnoeksport presented the five and a half meter long Magura V5 meridrone, i.e. “unmanned multipurpose surface vessel”, at the Istanbul arms fair. It can transport a 320 kg load up to 800 kilometers away.