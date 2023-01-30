Russian attack | Ukraine: More than 6,500 Russian soldiers have surrendered through the “hot line”.

It is impossible to verify all Ukrainian claims and the number of surrenders from reliable sources.

“People they don’t want to die, be killed or injured”, states Vitaliy Matvienko.

From this simple truth, the “hot line” of the Ukrainian state is launched, through which Russian soldiers sent to the front can surrender as soon as they arrive on Ukrainian soil.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, over 6,500 Russian soldiers have surrendered as prisoners of war in the past four months through the “I want to live” project. Matvienko is the spokesperson for the project.

Ten the employee-run line was opened on September 18 – just a day before Russia began its “partial” campaign, in which, according to its own announcement, it has recruited 300,000 new soldiers to the front.

The project on the website soldiers who surrender are promised, among other things, treatment in accordance with the Geneva Convention, as well as conditions and assistance monitored by international organizations. They are told that they have the right to medical treatment and the right to contact their loved ones.

Those who have surrendered can be exchanged in a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, if they want to return to Russia. They can also apply for political asylum in Ukraine or other European countries.

The project has previously been reported by, among others, the Ukrainian Kyiv Posta Belarusian media project Zerkalothe British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and a British magazine The Guardian.

Typically a 25-40-year-old man with a family calls the line, who has completed conscript service, but has no combat experience, says Vitali Matvienko according to Zerkalo.

“They act logically so that they don’t have to participate in the war,” says Matvienko.

Some of the soldiers making contact are already at the front, some are just preparing for that possibility. When contacting them, they are asked to leave their personal information via the Telegram group. Upon arrival on Ukrainian soil, the soldier must call again and tell them to surrender.

“Then the Ukrainian operators will help him to a safe place where he will meet the Ukrainian special forces,” says Matvienko.

Some also call out of curiosity: not to surrender yet, but to find out if it would be possible if the situation demanded it. Some fear that it is a trap by the Russian security service FSB.

According to Matvienko, many calls come not only from Russia, but also from areas occupied by Russia, such as the Crimean peninsula.

The project the websites are blocked in Russia and they only work with a vpn connection. However, the project mainly works Telegram channel via, which now already has 40,500 followers. The channel has phone numbers and a chatbot from which a Russian soldier can get information about surrender and give his contact information for that.

The hotline enabling surrender is probably not only a good tool for war propaganda for Ukraine, but also a way to acquire prisoners of war with which to trade among its own soldiers captured by Russia. It is estimated that there are thousands of prisoners of war on both sides, but the exact numbers are not clear.

According to Matvienko, the project’s target group is especially the recruits in the fall’s “partial” movement launch, who are thrown to the front as cannon fodder. Those who voluntarily become prisoners are marked in the documents as prisoners from the battlefields.

“So if they want to return to Russia in a prisoner exchange, they cannot be accused of surrendering.”