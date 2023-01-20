Russian attack | Ukraine is waiting for a massive aid package – The group coordinating the arms aid meets in Ramstein

The meeting at the US airbase in Ramstein will discuss the delivery of heavier weapons to Ukraine. Defense Minister Mikko Savola will also participate in the meeting together with the Commander of the Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen.

Ukrainian a group set up to coordinate arms aid will meet on Friday to discuss the continuation of military aid to Ukraine.

The meeting will be held at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany. The group of 40 countries is led by the United States. The group was founded in April last year.

The Minister of Defense from Finland will participate in the meeting Mikko Savola (center). together with the Commander of the Defense Forces, General Timo Kivinen with.

In a meeting is to discuss the supply of heavier weapons to Ukraine.

“The most important message there [Ramsteinissa] is increased support and more sophisticated support, heavier weapons and more modern weapons because this is a fight for our values,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said earlier at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The decisions of the meeting are expected on Friday afternoon around five o’clock.

American and Ukrainian flags at Ramstein on Friday.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said his government is waiting for decisions on improving Ukraine’s capabilities with modern battle tanks, reports news agency Reuters.

“We are preparing for tomorrow’s Ramstein meeting. We expect strong decisions. We expect a strong military support package from the United States,” Zelenskyi said.

Also a professor at the University of the German Armed Forces Carlo Masala has called for Ukraine to use modern battle tanks.

“It’s about the fact that you can fight Russia’s quantity with quality. Russia has old tanks that it throws to the front. We need to send weapons systems that are of a higher quality than them,” Masala told HS last week.

Ukraine has especially wanted German Leopard 2 main battle tanks, but Germany has been reluctant to make a decision about sending Leopards.

Germany said on Wednesday that it will give its battle tanks to Ukraine only if the United States also gives its own. According to The Wall Street Journal, Germany will also not allow other countries to export Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine if the United States does not provide Ukraine with American Abrams main battle tanks.

Germany has the right to veto all decisions regarding the export of tanks. Chancellor By Olaf Scholz the government has so far seemed reluctant to give permission, fearing a direct confrontation with Russia. That’s probably why Scholz also wants to be president From Joe Biden guarantees that it is not the only one supplying battle tanks to Ukraine.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius however, in an interview with a German television channel on Thursday evening, he said that he “is not aware” that US and German tanks should be delivered to Ukraine at the same time.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto said on Tuesday that he hopes that a decision will be made on the delivery of Leopard main battle tanks to Ukraine and that Finland is ready to participate in the deliveries. Finland has more than 200 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö has estimated that if Finland hands over Leopards, their number cannot be very large. This is because Finland is not yet a member of NATO and “we have an immediate border with Russia”.

“This must be taken into account. If it is decided to hand over the battle tanks, Finland’s contribution cannot be very numerous in terms of quantity,” Niinistö explained the situation to STT.

In addition to Finland, many other western countries, perhaps most strongly Poland, have announced their desire to give Leopards to Ukraine.

Many the countries announced new arms aid packages just before the Ramstein meeting.

The Ministry of Defense said on Friday that Finland will send the 12th shipment of defense equipment to Ukraine, the compensation value of which is around 400 million euros. For security reasons, Finland does not say exactly what the aid package contains.

The Estonian government announced a new arms aid package on Thursday. Estonia supplies Ukraine with, among other things, howitzers, mortars and ammunition. Estonia also offers education to Ukraine.

“Donating modern tanks shows leadership. Ukraine needs heavy equipment right now. We estimate that the heaviest battles are yet to come. … Ukrainians are fighting for our freedom”, Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur justified the aid at a press conference of the assisting countries on Thursday.

On the same occasion, the British Defense Minister Ben Wallace told about his country’s new arms aid.

Britain supplies Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 main battle tanks. In addition, Britain is also sending 600 Brimstone anti-tank missiles, tanks and AS-90 armored artillery vehicles to the country. The country is also training another 20,000 Ukrainian soldiers this year.

Lithuania also announced a new arms aid package on Thursday. Minister of Defense Arvydas Anušauskas said that now Lithuania is offering Ukraine, among other things, anti-aircraft missiles and helicopters.

Sweden, on the other hand, plans to deliver the Archer artillery system to Ukraine, said the Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. In addition, it will supply Ukraine with NLAW anti-tank missiles and 50 CV-90 assault tanks. Arms aid to Ukraine also includes demining equipment and assault rifles.

Denmark said on Thursday that it will send 19 Ceasar howitzers to Ukraine, the Danish Defense Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said on Thursday according to news agency Reuters.

In addition, the United States announced a new arms aid package on Thursday. The package includes 59 Bradley fighting vehicles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers, the US Department of Defense said in a statement, Reuters reports.

Russia invaded Ukraine last February.

At that time, Russia failed to capture Kiev, but later succeeded in capturing large areas of the rest of Ukraine.

In April, Russia captured the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which was later liberated by Ukraine last April. Later in May, Russia managed to capture Mariupol.

In March, Russia occupied the Kherson region, which Ukraine managed to liberate in October.

Now the focus of the fighting has shifted to the Donbas region, where intense fighting is taking place.