Russian attack | Ukraine is said to have attacked Crimea with drones and missiles

According to Russian sources, most of them were repelled and no damage was caused.

UkraineN is said to have struck several drones in different parts of the Crimean peninsula early Sunday morning. Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev According to Russia, anti-aircraft destroyed more than ten airplanes and there were no casualties. It was first reported by the Russian Telegram channel Baza, which follows the war.

Governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov said on his Telegram channel on Saturday evening that Russian air defense had shot down two Hrim-2 missiles fired by Ukraine.

Crimeana pro-Russian politician Vladimir Rogov claimed that the missiles had been fired from the city of Zaporizhia in Ukraine, according to a Russian newspaper Moscow Komsomolets. Rogov did not say where the missiles hit or where anti-aircraft would have destroyed them.

Hrim is a ballistic missile called Sapsan. Ukraine started planning it already in 2007, but production has been postponed several times due to financial difficulties.

Hrim-2 is an export model with a range limited to 280 kilometers. If it is this version of the missile, it could have reached from Zaporizhia to the central part of the Crimean peninsula.

In September, Ukraine fired a Hrim missile at the Saky airfield north of the city of Novofedorivka on the western coast of Crimea.

Sunday morning drone attacks were reported in the vicinity of Sevastopol and Saky. According to local sources, the Russian anti-aircraft fired from three in the morning, and the shooting continued until five in the morning.

According to Governor Razvožaev, the planes would not have entered the territory of the city of Sevastopol, but messages from local residents Fly to Novostei Kryma – website said otherwise. The sightings were reported at least from the south side of the airport and the Kazatška Buhta district.

According to Razvožaev, some of the drones fell into the sea.

Ukraine destroyed a week ago, four oil tanks in the industrial area in Kazatška Buhta were attacked by drones. Russia claimed that Ukraine used commercial Chinese planes to transport explosives.