Russian attack | Ukraine is knocking on the gates of Kreminna

According to ISW, Russia’s attempt to blockade Bahmut may run out of ammunition and soldiers.

28.12. 20:31

Ukrainian the fiercest fighting continued on Wednesday in two locations on the eastern front, Bahmut and Kreminna. They are located approximately 50 kilometers from each other.

There has been a bloody struggle for control of Bahmut for five months. Kreminna was occupied by Russia in April and Ukraine has been trying to liberate the city since September.

Ukrainian forces have been at the gates of Kreminna on the west side of the city for some time. Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on Tuesdaythat Ukraine has also advanced on the northwest side of Kreminna, a few kilometers away from the city.

In addition to official sources, ISW’s information is based on at least three Russian Telegram channels, the administrators of which obviously have good Russian military sources.

Governor of Luhansk region Serhi Haidai said on Tuesday of The New York Times according to that part of the Kreminnan headquarters of the Russian forces has retreated to Rubizhne, ten kilometers southeast of the city. According to Russian information, Ukraine has brought more troops to the Kreminnan front from the direction of Kharkiv.

I’m cremating capturing it in the New Year battles would open the way for the Ukrainian troops to the city of Severodonetsk, which was captured by Russia last Midsummer. Before the invasion, the industrial cities of Severodonetsk and Lysytchansk formed a twin city of over 200,000 inhabitants, bisected by the Donets River.

The settlement center is in ruins after the battles of the summer, and it could take a long time to conquer it in a block-by-block urban war. If the breakthrough is successful, Ukraine might continue to conquer the Luhansk region initially in other directions.

Captured Kreminna is defended by soldiers of the 144th Motorized Infantry Division, headquartered in Smolensk, western Russia, according to ISW.

Ukraine’s success has not been heralded, however, as Russian troops have been building fortifications in the area for months.

Bahmut’s in the area, the Russians have been on their neck for some time, even though Ukraine has managed to keep the crossroads city in its possession. On Wednesday, among other things, the following Russian Telegram channel monitored the war events Rybar reported Russian forces fighting both northeast and south of the city.

In the south, Russian troops fought in the village of Opytne, located a few kilometers from the city center. In the northeast, the Russians tried to occupy the small town of Soledar on Wednesday.

It is ten kilometers from Soledar to Bahmut, and the Russians apparently reached the city gates already on Monday.

Russia thus seems to be trying to blockade Bahmut by advancing around it from both the south and the north.

However, according to Tuesday’s report by ISW, which has previously presented relevant but rather optimistic views, Russia’s success does not look very good. According to the report, in addition to ammunition, the Russians are running low on soldiers.

“Russia’s Bahmutin forces may be approaching a similar turning point as Russia’s Kherson forces faced in August,” the report assesses. This refers to the collapse of the Russian forces in the city of Kherson and in the western part of the Kherson region.

The estimate is based on the spokesperson of the eastern troops of Ukraine, colonel Serhi Cherevatyn to Tuesday’s report, according to which the Russian troops in the direction of Bahmut are no longer fighting in battalion combat section or company formations, but in groups or teams of 10–15 soldiers. According to Ukraine’s assessment, the same dispersal of troops took place in Kherson in August.

The key role in Bahmut’s takeover attempt is played by the mercenaries of the Russian Wagner group. US officials claimed earlier in December that mercenaries are sending criminals recruited from Russian prisons in groups towards Ukrainian positions.

Be fierce fighting also took place on Tuesday and Wednesday on the western front of the city of Donetsk. In addition, fighting continued in several locations from Donetsk to the city of Svatov in the north of the Luhansk region along a continuous two hundred kilometer long front line.

Russia captured a large part of Donetsk and Luhansk provinces in the summer and fall of 2014 with the support of local separatists and the fog they provided. The last significant conquest was Debaltseve, located southeast of Bahmut, which Russia captured already in February 2015 after the signing of the Minsk II agreement and the entry into force of the agreed ceasefire.

During the past year, the forces operating in Russia’s separatist regions have progressed west rather modestly. They have reached the furthest precisely on the Bahmut front: the distance from the so-called Minsk contact line, near Debaltseve, to Bahmut is thirty kilometers.