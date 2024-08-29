Russian invasion|After the Kursk operation, the Ukrainian leadership has been talking about ending the fighting for more than months. Could these hints eventually lead to the initiation of the peace process?

Ukrainian soldiers in the Sumy region near Russia’s Kursk border on August 14 after Ukraine launched its offensive on Kursk.

Don Lehtinen HS

2:00 am

Ukraine surprised everyone but himself when he launched an invasion of Russia on August 6.

Shortly after the attack, the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky adviser Myhailo Podoljak hinted that “action on the battlefield” would be one of the coercive means to get Russia to participate in the peace conference.