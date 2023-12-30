Russian attack | Ukraine has weakened in relation to Russia, says the researcher

According to experts, the armed aid given by the West is not enough at all for Ukraine to take back its lost territories.

Russian the large-scale missile attack on Ukraine on Friday was the expected solution from Russia.

This is the opinion of the visiting researcher of the Aleksanteri Institute of the University of Helsinki, docent of military sciences Ilmari Käihkö.

“Russia has stockpiled missiles, so it was always expected that at some point there would be a larger attack or a series of smaller attacks,” he tells STT.

According to Käihkö, Russia is constantly looking for new ways to make its airstrikes more effective. At the same time, Ukraine is trying to strengthen its air defense.

According to Käihkö, Ukraine is used to smaller missile attacks, which it has also been able to effectively repel. However, in the large-scale attack carried out by Russia on Friday, Ukraine was not able to shoot down all the missiles.

“Here, different methods of operation are tested all the time. Because of that, such a large attack was probably quite reasonable from a military point of view on the part of Russia”, Käihkö assessed.

According to Käihkö, Ukraine's position in the war has weakened in relation to Russia.

“Next year will probably be really difficult for Ukraine,” says Käihkö.

Military expert, lieutenant colonel evp. Juhani Pihlajamaan the situational picture of the power relations of the parties is in the same direction.

“We cannot know what kind of strike capability Russia has been able to create, but the balance of power assessment currently looks like both are trying to survive the winter. Russia looks a little stronger at the moment,” Pihlajamaa tells STT.

I'm crazy according to the Western arms aid to Ukraine has waned dramatically.

“Russia has been able to invest significantly in its military industry at the same time that Western arms aid to Ukraine has waned.”

The Kiel Institute for the World Economy think tank is evaluatedthat the military support received by Ukraine decreased by 87 percent in August-October compared to the same period last year.

“The situation is really alarming for Ukraine. Now in Ukraine there is already talk of a shortage of ammunition and the country wants to mobilize up to half a million new people for the war. Ukraine must prepare for a long war.”

According to Käihkö, the worsening of Ukraine's situation can be seen in the fact that it is currently investing heavily in defense positions.

“Politically, investing in defensive positions can be seen as an admission by Ukraine of the fact that Ukraine will not launch large-scale counterattacks in the near future. Militarily, however, this can be a reasonable solution for Ukraine, because defending is easier than attacking,” Käihkö estimates.

However, according to Käihkö, transitioning to a defensive battle is politically difficult for Ukraine. With a defensive battle, it is more difficult to achieve spectacular victories that could show the West that the help it gives is getting there.

I'm crazy and in Pihlajamaa's opinion, the armed aid given by the West is not at all sufficient for Ukraine to take back its lost territories.

“There are still weapons systems that Ukraine desperately needs, but which the West has not wanted to hand over to it. For example, Germany has not handed over the long-range Taurus missiles, which would be of great benefit to Ukraine.”

Käihkö believes that the West does not dare to increase its arms aid because it is afraid of the escalation of the war.

“There is still concern that the country that is handing over the aid would have problems with the provision of arms aid.”

In Käihkö's opinion, the West has been too optimistic about the course of the war.

“For example, there were overly optimistic hopes for a counterattack. On the other hand, there has been talk of the collapse of Ukraine's defense in the near future, which again sounds too pessimistic.”

In Pihlajamaa's opinion, the West should multiply its arms aid to Ukraine, so that Ukraine could take back the territories occupied by Russia.

For him, Ukraine would need thousands of tanks and at least 300 fighter jets, which is completely different from what is being discussed in the West.

“In Europe, we talk about lilluks, when the need is absolutely huge,” says Pihlajamaa.