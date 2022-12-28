Russian attack | Ukraine has trillions in mineral wealth, but the war destroyed its economic prospects

A couple of years then Ukraine really started to attract foreign investments aimed at exploiting the country’s abundant mineral deposits. There would be riches of the earth coveted by modern industry, from titanium to cobalt and from lithium to dozens of other minerals.

The UGS brochure of the Geological Research Center of Ukraine stated that Ukraine had not yet started the production of minerals useful for a carbon-neutral future.

Now international partners would have the opportunity to jump on the train among the first.

Around 50 cooperation offers came from abroad during 2020 and 50 more at the beginning of the following year. As a rule, those interested were from Slovakia and Turkey.

Investment enthusiasm had been slowed down by the corona pandemic and the “political risk” related to Ukraine, which was connected to the war that started in the eastern parts of the country in 2014, which monitors the raw materials market The S&P Global website reported in his review at the time.

Ukrainian however, the EU Commission responsible for the trade policy of the European Union was also interested in minerals. In July 2021, Vice President of the Commission Maroš Šefčovič visited a Ukrainian titanium mine and announced that the EU and Ukraine have agreed on a “strategic partnership” related to raw material production.

For a long time, the Commission and the EU countries had been worried by the fact that, for example, 98 percent of the rare earth metals needed in electric car batteries, mobile phones and wind turbines were imported from China. Why on earth when there is a mineral giant like Ukraine nearby?

“There are 30 critical raw materials and 21 of them can be found in Ukraine. Of the 120 minerals used in the world, 117 are in Ukraine,” Šefčovič glowed.

pandemic came and went, but the political risk was triggered worse than anyone could have feared. Seven months after the partnership agreement signed by the EU and Ukraine, Russia launched its major attack and ruined the development possibilities of Ukraine’s mining industry for at least a few years.

Geological Research Center GTK specialist researcher Pasi Eilu says that international companies in the mining industry tend to do very detailed surveys and risk assessments before they dare to embark on long-term projects. If there is even the slightest risk associated with the country, the money is easily diverted elsewhere.

According to Eilu, for example, with larger global copper projects, it is common to see that it takes an average of 16 years from the discovery of a new deposit to the establishment of a mine and the start of production.

“Very rarely does it take less than ten years from the time a discovery is made to production,” he says.

What might happen in Ukraine ten years from now?

If the outlook is bleak for international investors, it is shocking for Ukrainians. Tens of thousands of people have lost their lives, millions have been forced to flee their homes, and numerous cities have been bombed to the ground.

Managing Director of the Information Department of the Geological Research Center of Ukraine UGS Pavlo Bovsunivskyi sends a message from the capital, Kyiv, that he is unable to send more detailed materials about Ukraine’s mineral reserves as a matter of urgency, because the internet is down, the electricity is out and the phone’s battery is almost empty.

“I am writing this answer during the morning Russian missile strike. I’m sorry if my answers are not perfect because of this situation,” he says.

To Bovsunivskyi According to the annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the war in eastern Ukraine, Ukraine’s efforts to achieve energy self-sufficiency with the help of the abundant gas reserves of the Black Sea were first nullified. In addition, Russian-backed rebels seized all areas in Donetsk where anthracite coal, the main raw material for thermal power plants in eastern Ukraine, was produced.

There has been talk of an electricity crisis in Finland this winter, but Ukraine has eight years of some degree of energy crisis behind it – and lately it has blacked out cities across the country.

Last February since then, Russian troops have taken over areas where about a fifth of Ukraine’s mineral resources are located. According to Bovsunivskyi, about half of Ukraine’s industrial potential is connected to the mineral sector. According to him, the extent of the losses caused by the war to the Ukrainian economy is not yet fully known, but “they are huge”.

After the great attack, dozens of mines and promising deposits have remained in the hands of the Russian forces, but in Pavlo Bovsunivskyi’s opinion, it is not right to talk about a war whose main driver would be raw materials.

“No, this is not a war over minerals. The Russians do not recognize Ukraine as a nation, they want to destroy our state. This is more about genocide. They want to destroy everything related to Ukrainianness,” says Bovsunivskyi.

The modern ones societies need more and more and more kinds of minerals, and Ukraine would also have the right to benefit from that. But that has to wait.

“I believe that Ukraine’s potential will become visible after the war. Ukraine will become an integral part of EU industry, which will provide Europe with an advantage in global competition,” says Bovsunivskyi.

Last summer, the EU accepted Ukraine as an official candidate for EU membership, the first country at war in history. The decision reflects broad solidarity towards Ukraine, but it is also underpinned by geopolitical and economic calculations.

Russia’s attack has awakened the whole world to realize how dangerous it is to depend on one or two major sources of production, be it Ukrainian grain or Russian natural gas.

Pasi Eilu says that all Western countries are now feverishly thinking about where they can get raw materials, especially those considered critical and strategic, if their availability somewhere in the world is disrupted. The biggest discomfort is with authoritarian and unpredictable China, because the country’s productive superiority is so huge in so many minerals.

Eilu says that, for example, not a single factory in the EU produces the metallic magnesium needed by the aircraft industry. Ukraine has one percent of the global market share in magnesium, which is a light metal, Russia has six percent and China a whopping 81 percent.

According to Eilu, Ukraine has a genuine promise that the country would become a major producer of raw materials for the industry of EU countries, but at the moment the ideas are uncertain. Now there is no prospect of when the war will end and where Ukraine’s borders will run in the future.

“The war itself will not take resources from the country anywhere, as long as they remain on the side of the Ukrainian government and Russia does not take them to its own fiefdoms,” says Eilu.

An iron ore mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine in a photo taken in May 2019.

If the war will be brought to an end sometime, Russia will go on its way and Ukraine’s situation will be stable, Ukraine would have opportunities for anything. According to the World Mining Data database, almost 8,800 different deposits containing 95 minerals needed by industry have been verified in Ukraine.

For example, Ukraine could become Europe’s most significant lithium producer. The lithium coveted by the battery industry is potentially worth trillions of euros in Ukraine’s underground reserves, but there it still rests: some in the areas where the fighting is going on.

According to Pavlo Bovsunivskyi, Ukraine’s first lithium mine could be put into operation in 5-7 years under stable conditions, if the millions of euros needed for its implementation could be found somewhere.

In Bovsunivskyi’s opinion, graphite, which was mined for the first time in Ukraine as early as 1931, holds a greater promise for the green energy transition and mass production of batteries than lithium. According to him, there are about a hundred graphite deposits of varying degrees of promise in Ukraine. Ukraine’s share of the world’s graphite production is 1.6 percent, Russia’s 2.6 percent, and China’s 79 percent.

Bovsunivskyi is also optimistic about rare earth metals, but he adds that their utilization is industrially difficult and an environmentally sensitive process.

Pasi Eilu says that if the war ends, a race for Ukraine’s minerals, other raw materials and reconstruction projects may begin, leaving Western countries behind China. This has happened in many places, for example in Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

“As you know, China has bought itself into many places in the world for decades, with different margins and in different ways. Even in ways that wouldn’t last a moment of daylight in Europe,” says Eilu.

Pavlo Bovsunivskyi says that many mining projects are associated with question marks created by the war and that ultimately the viability of each project is decided by the market.

Investors are looking for the maximum return for their money and the industry is looking for reliable supply chains that will carry into the 2030s and much beyond. The outside world must be made to believe in what Bovsunivskyi says in his e-mail that he believes.

“We believe in our victory and our armed forces. We will still win!”