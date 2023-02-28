Russian attack | Ukraine has relatively good cards in its hands, believes the Estonian officer

According to Lieutenant Colonel Rainek Kuura, Russia is still not capable of the cooperation of armed forces required for a proper attack, even though there are enough men.

Winter as it slowly turns into spring, it has been speculated in many directions which side wants or is able to take the first initiative in the Russia-Ukraine war. Much has been said, among other things, about Russia’s expected major attack.

Estonian lieutenant colonel Rainek Kuuran according to which it is difficult to assess whether the Russians are already possibly carrying out the expected attack.

“Why? Well, because their tactics and way of fighting is quite strange,” Kuura assessed in an interview with STT.

According to him, his allies have indeed seen “more intensity” in offensive operations on the thousand-kilometer long front after Russia’s initiative. However, these attacks have been carried out by groups of a few dozen soldiers, about the size of a squad.

“What we haven’t seen are the corporate level [esimerkiksi pataljoonien, prikaatien tai divisioonien] joint operations of different types of weapons,” says Kuura.

In such cases, for example, armored forces and artillery would support the infantry to achieve the objectives. In addition, according to Kuura, flexible and creative management, i.e. competent officers and non-commissioned officers at different levels of the chain of command, would be needed. This kind of ability has not been brought to Russia by the business launch last fall.

“It seems that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the Russian movement deployment system has not been able to maintain such know-how for leading troops in the reserve,” says Kuura, who works in the divisional staff positions in the Estonian ground forces.

On Tuesday, he participated in the seminar of the Officers’ Association and the Foreign Policy Institute in Helsinki.

“ “A country the size of Ukraine should not be able to defend itself against the Russian masses.”

Male power Russia undoubtedly has, and it has been rather sadly thrown into the fire in Ukraine.

Will there come a stage in Ukraine at some point where the sheer human mass of Russian soldiers will overwhelm the Ukrainians’ better warfare skills and equipment?

“That’s probably what the Russians are aiming for, and therefore ours [lännen] must continue to support Ukraine. If you look at the scale, a country the size of Ukraine should not be able to defend itself against the Russian masses,” Kuura reminds.

According to him, it is also difficult to assess Ukraine’s readiness and capability for an attack from the outside, because operational security has held up well on the Ukrainian side.

“And of course we, as their partners, do not collect information and publish it,” says Kuura.

In my own estimation however, he states that Ukraine has relatively good cards in its hands: the situation at the front has remained under control and there are still reserves, for example, in the ground forces. In addition to this, Western countries’ arms aid has been consistent and continuous.

Of any single weapon system, such as However, Kuura does not believe in the possible role of fighter jets as a decisive panacea in the war.

“It is important to maintain the fighting spirit. You also have to be flexible, creative and learn, learn, learn. This is what we have seen the Ukrainians do,” says Kuura.