Russian attack | Ukraine has received tens of billions of euros worth of weapons from its allies – These weapons are game-changing

At the White House was this week important news for the press.

The US is sending a completely new weapon system to Ukraine: the Patriot anti-aircraft missile battery. That’s the part worth about two billion dollars arms package, which the president Joe Biden confirmed the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky while visiting the United States on Wednesday.

“The Patriot missile battery is a critical aid to the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against barbaric Russian attacks against Ukraine’s critical infrastructure,” declared the White House press conference.

President Zelenskyi praised the decision in his speech to the country’s Congress on Wednesday US time.

“If your Patriot system stops Russian terror in our cities, Ukrainian patriots can work full force to defend our freedom.”

Patriots getting to Ukraine has been expected.

During the past autumn, Russia has been harassing civilian targets in Ukraine with continuous airstrikes and has tried to cause as much damage as possible to energy networks. The country is already used to frequent and extensive power outages. In winter, the problem is extremely serious.

Patriots do not have a direct impact on Ukraine’s counter-offensive ability, but specifically on what Zelenskyi emphasized in his speech. When Ukraine is able to properly defend itself against Russian missile strikes, it can at the same time focus better on its own counterattacks.

Patriot’s anti-aircraft missiles can reach almost twice as far as the missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft system used by Ukraine so far: 160 kilometers away. Shorter-range missiles are capable of destroying ballistic missiles at an altitude of 24 kilometers.

Up to this point Ukraine’s anti-aircraft capability has relied heavily on the Soviet-era S-300 systems, which can fire at a maximum range of 90 kilometers. The S-300 has been in heavy use, and at least there have been more of them from Slovakia.

Ukraine has received clearly lighter anti-aircraft missiles from Western countries at the very beginning of the war. Germany has given Ukraine shoulder-launched Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Britain has sent modern Starstreak missiles. The range of both is about five kilometers.

In the fall, the United States delivered to Ukraine Nasams systems that can fire up to a few tens of kilometers. Around the same time, Ukraine received similar Iris-T missiles from Germany.

Antiaircraft is just one example of how enormously important the arms aid given by the West has been to Ukraine in the war.

Some countries had start-up difficulties in sending weapons. Germany in particular was harshly criticized.

Despite the criticism, Ukraine has received a lot of weapons from Western countries during the war. Total value of arms aid has already been well over 25 billion euros so far, and new weapons are constantly being sent to Ukraine. For next year, the United States is deciding on an arms aid package worth 20 billion.

The fact that Russia has lost its own equipment to Ukraine, especially during this autumn, after having to withdraw in North-Eastern, Eastern and Southern Ukraine is a matter of its own.

Ukraine needs “guns, guns, guns” like the Secretary of State Dmytro Kuleba already said in April, because its own military equipment was strongly Soviet-era before the Russian attack.

Even though Ukraine had already bought, for example, Javelin anti-tank missiles from the United States before February 2022, it would not have succeeded in the battles against Russia on its own.

In addition to the S-300 anti-aircraft defense, Ukraine’s own equipment has attracted attention during the war, for example, with the anti-sea missile Neptun, with which Ukraine managed to sink the Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Of course, Ukraine has had its own light equipment such as assault rifles and shotguns. Likewise, Ukraine has had Soviet-era T-72 main battle tanks in use for decades. Regarding rocket launcher systems, Ukraine had a Soviet-era system called Tochka-U.

Ukraine has also received supplements for all of these from Western countries: for example, Harpoon anti-sea missiles from the United States, T-72 tanks from Poland and the Czech Republic, and Challenger 2 battle tanks from Britain.

At different stages of the war, a few individual Western weapons have risen to a turning point.

Javelin

The war in the first few weeks the most talked about was the US Javelin anti-tank missile and the very similar British-Swedish Nlaw anti-tank missile.

In the beginning, the war was above all close combat. Hundreds of Russian tanks were destroyed. Social media was filled with pictures of destroyed Russian tanks.

Both Javelin and Nlaw work with the same logic: the shooter locks the target on the sight, and the device’s infrared camera guides the missile to the target. Javelin’s range is two kilometers, Nlaw’s is shorter, at most 600 meters.

In addition to these, Ukraine used the German Panzerfaust 3 projectile, which is simpler in its characteristics than Javelin or Nlaw, but can penetrate as much as 90 centimeters of steel.

Bayraktar

About airplanes a lot has been said in connection with the war in Ukraine. Even before the war, Ukraine had so-called “hunter-killers” bought from Turkey Bayraktar TB2 airplanesand it has acquired more of them during the war.

Ukraine has effectively used the Bayraktars especially in the first months of the war, but also later. The drone’s camera transmits an image to its pilot, and the Bayraktar can carry, for example, four bombs that can be launched from it at a target from a kilometer away.

The Bayraktar drones, which rise to a height of more than seven kilometers and reach a distance of 300 kilometers, have destroyed the Russian fleet, helicopters and missile systems. In the spring, Bayraktars were used for attacks on Käärmesaari in the Black Sea.

In addition to the Bayraktars, Ukraine has received Switchblade aircraft from the United States. When the target is found, the helicopter crashes and the warhead on the helicopter explodes. In this way, tanks can be destroyed from a distance, for example.

At the beginning of December, Ukraine attacked two Russian air bases, which are located on the Russian side, hundreds of kilometers from the front lines of the war.

Before this, Ukraine had not carried out attacks as far into Russia, and according to estimates, Ukraine carried out the attacks with self-developed drones. Its range is up to a thousand kilometers, and it carries 75 kilograms of explosives. Russian news site Medusa said that the aircraft is built on the basis of the Soviet Tu-141 reconnaissance aircraft.

Himars

None the importance of weapons in warfare should not be overemphasized, but the Himars rocket launchers received from the United States have played an undeniably big role since the summer. In addition to Himars, M270 wagons older than Himars have also been delivered to Ukraine, which have also been used in Finland.

The United States has sent at least 20 Himars so far. The rocket launcher system built on the truck’s chassis carries one rocket cartridge at a time. Himars moves on wheels and is therefore more agile than, for example, the M270 that moves on tracks.

Himars can be loaded with six Gmlrs rockets or alternatively one Atacms missile at a time. The Gmlrs rockets have a range of 80 kilometers, the Atacms missile up to 300 kilometers. The US has reportedly refused to give Ukraine longer-range missiles.

The winds of change are still palpable. Recently, it has been speculated that the United States could be ready to give Ukraine longer-range missiles as well.

With rocket launchers called “surgeon precision”, Ukraine has managed to destroy, for example, Russia’s air defense systems, bases and maintenance and ammunition depots.

M777 howitzer

Himarsien besides, another significant heavy equipment aid to Ukraine has been the M777 howitzer, i.e. field cannon, received from the United States.

The M777 howitzers shoot at a maximum distance of 40 kilometers and hit significantly more accurately than the howitzers already in use in Ukraine, manufactured in the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

In addition to the US M777 howitzers, Ukraine has also received Caesar field guns from France, which have a range of about 20 kilometers. Ukraine has regularly needed more ammunition for both howitzers and rocket launcher systems, and so far has also received them.

Under in a year, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has adopted a huge number of new weapons and weapon systems that it has not had before. It has required a lot of training for the Ukrainian forces to use them.

In addition, Ukraine receives intelligence assistance from Western countries.

Now Ukraine hopes that the new effective air defense will prevent Russian attacks on civilian targets, but the hopes do not end there. The goal is to bring the fighting to a situation where peace negotiations could be held on Ukraine’s terms.

“I know that next year will be a turning point,” Volodymyr Zelenskyi predicted in the United States on Wednesday.

“A turning point where Ukrainian courage and American determination must guarantee the future of our common freedom.”