Sunday, November 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | Ukraine fired on the east side of the Dnieper from new positions in Kherson

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

Russia has apparently moved its bases further from the west bank of the Dnieper.

Ukrainian the armed forces apparently fired on the Russian helicopter base in Chaplinka in the Kherson region late Saturday night. The Ukrainian tells about it Stopkor news site referring to local Telegram channels.

Explosions were heard from Chaplinka before midnight, which according to the locals sounded like artillery shells or rockets. A fire was seen at the airport in the small town.

The Russians established a base in Chaplinka, located along the highway leading north from Crimea, already in March. According to Ukrainian information, there have been plenty of transport and combat helicopters at the city’s airport.

Before After liberating the city of Kherson and its surroundings, the Ukrainian rocket launchers were about a hundred kilometers away from Chaplinka, meaning their fire did not reach the base. . It is about 70 kilometers from Hersonis to Čaplinka by bird, and even less from the Nova Kahovka power plant behind the Dnipro.

See also  HS analysis Putin's war is gaining momentum, but Russia's insolvency is still a matter of weeks - the cause is in the United States

Ukraine is thus able to fire at the area from new positions with Himars rocket launchers and seems to have taken advantage of the opportunity right away.

Ukrainian observers on Twitter based on the published satellite images, however, Russia has prepared for the situation in time. Based on the photos, Čaplinka airport was already emptied of aircraft two weeks ago. According to observers, the same applies to other bases and command centers in the region.

Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson seems to have gone systematically. A senior researcher at the Rand Research Institute in the United States Dara Massicot compiled by of information according to Ukraine, there is not much usable war booty left in the city. As a rule, Russia has either evacuated its equipment or destroyed the weapons and systems that have not been able to be transported across the river.

Released There is no electricity or running water in Herson. The head of the military administration of the region Yaroslav Janushevich announced a nighttime curfew in the city on Saturday. Janushevich told on his Telegram channelthat 200 police officers have been assigned to demining, especially in public buildings.

See also  Local extraction of raw materials: In search of the white gold

Member of the Provincial Board Serhi Hlan warned that there might still be Russian soldiers in the area, reports the news channel CNN. According to Hlan, the Russian fighters who may have remained in the area have abandoned their uniforms and are moving around in civilian clothes.

The Ukrainian police set up roadblocks in and around the city of Kherson on Saturday to control the situation.


#Russian #attack #Ukraine #fired #east #side #Dnieper #positions #Kherson

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Naples concrete and fun, but the exams never end

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.