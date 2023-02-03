Russian attack | Ukraine finally gets longer-range missiles from the United States

The US’s new arms aid package includes, among other things, air defense systems, ammunition and precision-guided rockets. The value of the package is a good two billion dollars.

United States reported on Friday about the new arms aid package for Ukraine worth more than two billion dollars.

The package includes, among other things, air defense systems, ammunition and precision-guided rockets.

In addition, Ukraine will finally get the longer-range missiles it has been asking for for a long time. The weapon aid package includes so-called GLSDB missiles. Their range is about 150 kilometers, which is twice as much as Ukraine’s current arsenal. Thanks to the longer range, Ukraine can reach further from the rear of the Russian troops.

It’s about guided artillery shells, that is, in practice, missiles.

The news agency AFP and Reuters reported on the matter, among others.

According to the US State Department, from the beginning of the Russian attack until the end of January, the US has given Ukraine arms aid worth a good 27 billion dollars, or more than 25 billion euros.

The Czech Republic the retired NATO general who won the presidential election on Saturday Petr Pavel hopes that Ukraine would be given all possible weapons to drive the Russians out of the country, except nuclear weapons.

“We should not set any restrictions on armaments. The exception is nuclear weapons and NATO’s direct participation in the conflict,” Pavel answered the question about sending Western fighters to Ukraine news agency Bloomberg’s in the interview.

Formerly the British Broadcasting Corporation for the BBC in his interview, Pavel considered that Ukraine would be “morally and practically ready” to join the military alliance NATO, when the war of aggression waged by Russia is over.

“The Ukrainian army is probably the most experienced army in all of Europe. Ukraine deserves to be part of the community of democratic countries,” Pavel said.

The reporter asked if Pavel also meant Ukraine’s possible NATO membership by this.

“I believe that they [ukrainalaiset] really deserve it,” the newly elected president said.

Germany issued export licenses for German Leopard 1 main battle tanks on Friday. Earlier, Germany promised to supply Ukraine with more advanced Leopard 2A6 tanks.

However, the representative of the German government who told about the export permit did not say how many Leopard 1 tanks would be involved. Sakslaislehti reported about it Süddeutsche Zeitung.

According to SZ, Rheinmetall and the Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft are refurbishing dozens of Leopard 1 tanks for shipment to Ukraine.