Russian attack | Ukraine demands security guarantees: It does not mean sending Finns to war

Ukrainian presidential to Volodymyr Zelensky Wednesday’s A visit to Helsinki the key words were NATO and security guarantees.

Ukraine wants promises on its path to NATO and additional assurances on preventing new Russian attacks, should the peace process ever begin.

In Helsinki, Zelensky had the opportunity to meet the leaders of all the Nordic countries at once, four of which sit as full members at the NATO tables, and the fifth, Sweden Ulf Kristerssonwould really like to sit.

Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Andri Jermak wrote to Helsingin Sanomat on the morning of the visit an opinion piecewhere the agenda came up:

“As spring turns to summer and new battles await, Ukraine is relieved and encouraged by the determination of our allies to welcome Ukraine to NATO and – before full membership – to provide Ukraine with security guarantees.”

In public however, the content of the desired security guarantees has not yet been opened.

Ukraine is in full-scale war, and Russia has occupied a fifth of its territory. It is clear that no NATO country is currently sending its soldiers to fight in Ukraine.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO, and it cannot become one right away. So what could the security guarantees demanded by Ukraine mean?

Leading researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Matt Pesu advises that the answer to this question can be found in what was published by the presidential administration of Ukraine last September of the documentwhose title is Kyiv Security Compact – Kyiv Security Agreement. The subtitle reads “International Security Guarantees for Ukraine: Recommendations”.

“There is nothing in it that would push the West into direct military action with Russia,” Pesu explains.

“There are hardly many countries lining up to provide combat support.”

“ On the wish list are decades-long support for Ukraine’s arms industry, arms aid, intelligence aid and significant training programs for Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine does not so ask that, for example, Finland or any other NATO country send soldiers to the ongoing battles in the name of security guarantees.

“It’s a longer-term issue if the hostilities subside. We are trying to stabilize the situation in Ukraine politically, to somehow get the country back on its feet,” says Pesu.

The nine-page paper was compiled by Zelenskyi’s chief of staff Jermak and the former secretary general of NATO Anders Fogh Rasmussen. This is their proposal on the content of security guarantees.

Condensed it goes like this: Ukraine needs bilateral promises from democratic countries to guarantee its ability to defend itself against Russia in the future, even after a possible peace deal.

The text mentions the United States, Great Britain, Canada, Poland, Italy, Germany, France, Australia, Turkey, the Nordic countries, the Baltic countries and the countries of Central and Eastern Europe.

On the wish list are “decades” lasting support for the Ukrainian arms industry, arms aid, intelligence aid and significant training programs for Ukrainian soldiers under the flags of the EU and NATO, both in Europe and in Ukraine.

In addition, there would be promises of “automatic” sanctions that would be triggered as soon as Russia’s new aggression begins. This would increase the cost of the attack.

Ukraine would like the promises now, even though this war is completely over. They would give a view that increases the will to fight, that the fight is not forever.

It is not about a process under NATO, even if many NATO countries are involved. Contracts would be coordinated. The name of the coordination paper would be the same as the title of the proposal: Kyiv Security Agreement.

It would not be about security guarantees in the traditional and strictest sense. Therefore, the arrangement could also be called, for example, collateral.

See also Under the Kremlin syndrome Former NATO Secretary General Anders Fogh Rasmussen photographed in Copenhagen in June 2022.

Jermak and Fogh Rasmussen arrived at their proposal after interviewing researchers and former ministers of democratic countries. The text begins with a statement about Russia’s full-scale attack and war crimes, which were not prevented by previous international agreements.

“Unless special and effective security guarantees are offered to Ukraine [guarantees] – linked to a possible peace process – there is no reason to believe that this would not happen again,” the text states.

According to researcher Pesu, Ukraine’s position is in any case better than the situation in Finland after the Second World War. Ukraine has allies who are already giving it massive arms aid.

The same allies can give Ukraine support after a possible peace deal and prevent it from sinking into Russia’s sphere of influence for decades.

Own and separate the issue is Ukraine’s NATO path.

It is considered clear that actual NATO membership is not possible for Ukraine in the short term and as long as the war continues.

However, during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania in July, the allied countries will discuss whether Ukraine’s efforts could be supported by some kind of stronger political support than before.

The question has been described as very difficult in background discussions.

Recently, there has been a consensus among the NATO countries mainly on the continuation of strong practical support.

The theme was discussed in connection with NATO’s April meeting of foreign ministers. For example, the United States has opposed promising a clear road map to Ukraine, Financial Times report after the meeting. Germany and Hungary have also been critical.

It is known that at least the Baltic countries and Poland have hoped for stronger signals than the current ones.

The NATO countries already promised in 2008 At the Bucharest Summitthat Ukraine will become a member of the union.

Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko (left) and NATO Secretary General Jaap de Hoop Scheffer shake hands at the Bucharest NATO summit in April 2008.

However, at that time, Ukraine was not ready, for example, to join the membership action plan (MAP), and the program has not been started since then either.

Ukraine officially applied for membership last year.

“ Forming a new NATO-Ukraine Council would be at least a symbolic change.

NATO and Ukraine have traditionally discussed their cooperation in the so-called NATO-Ukraine Commission.

However, its high-level meetings have been on hold for several years due to Hungarian opposition. The opposition is related to the recently adopted language law in Ukraine, which Hungary opposes for reasons related to the Hungarian minority.

However, in connection with the April meeting of foreign ministers, the commission met despite Hungary’s objections.

According to HS sources, the possibility that the status of cooperation would be raised by forming a new NATO-Ukraine Council has been raised in the discussions. This would be at least a symbolic change. The question is how clearly it would affect the depth of cooperation.

Among certain NATO countries, the possibility of giving Ukraine the same status that Finland and Sweden received before they applied for NATO membership last spring has also been mentioned.

Before applying for actual membership, Finland, Sweden and NATO activate the so-called MSI agreement (modalities of strengthened interaction) i.e. extended interaction.

Through it, the exchange of information and coordination between Finland, Sweden and NATO increased. However, MSI cooperation in itself does not offer any kind of promise of membership. A lot of information has also been exchanged with Ukraine recently.