Russian attack | Ukraine claims to have advanced almost 1.5 kilometers in Bahmut – expert assesses progress of counterattack

Both Ukraine and Russia have reported heavy fighting during the past day.

Ukrainian the troops have advanced as a representative of the armed forces Serhi Cherevatyin in some places up to 1.4 kilometers in the direction of Bahmut, reports Reuters and Ukrinform and Radio Free Europe.

According to Cherevatyi, the Russian troops have tried to carry out counterattacks, but without success. In addition, according to him, the Ukrainians had killed a significant number of Russian soldiers and destroyed their equipment.

Ukraine expert and HS fact checker John Helin says that Ukraine’s claims may well be true. However, no concrete evidence and sure evidence of progress is yet available. However, various sources have spoken in favor of the validity of Cherevatyi’s claims.

“During the last week, there has been a lot of talk about the offensive activity north of Bahmut, where the Ukrainian troops would have reached the village of Berhovka,” says Helin.

“There is information coming in bits and pieces, from which it is difficult to necessarily draw absolutely certain guidelines.”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi told a press conference on Saturday that Ukrainian counterattacks are underway. The news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on the matter. However, when asked, Zelenskyi did not answer at what stage the counterattack is.

Ukraine has continued its offensive operations also in the Zaporizhia region, where, according to Helin, the forces of Kiev have made some progress. There has been more evidence that Ukraine has in some places gotten through Russian forward positions and the troops are now fighting against Russia’s second, lighter line.

According to Helin, Ukraine has not yet used its reserve forces in its attacks. The troops attack in a few attack directions and they attack quite strongly. They were looking for an area where they could get through the Russian lines.

“After this, the reserve forces can be put into play.”

Even if the individual Ukrainian brigades take heavy losses, according to Helin, this does not mean that the attack failed or that it did not bring military or political benefits.

In addition, according to Helin, Ukraine has a lot of troops that are not tied to battles and that it will be able to use to its advantage in the coming days and weeks.

“The situation is now shaping up to be an attack of attrition in the sense that at least there hasn’t been a quick breakthrough yet, and Ukraine has to one way or another spend its way through the Russian line in order to achieve a breakthrough. However, this was to be expected.”

Mixed Kyiv and Moscow have reported heavy fighting during Friday and Saturday in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine.

Russia has also continued its airstrikes, when it hit different parts of Ukraine with missiles and drones early on Saturday. According to the Ukrainian authorities, three civilians were killed in the attack on Odessa. One person died in the attack on Kharkiv.

The deaths in Odessa were the result of a fire that started after a downed airplane started a fire in a residential apartment building. In addition, at least 27 people were wounded in the attack.