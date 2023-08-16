Russian attack | Ukraine captured Rantakylä after more than 10 weeks of fighting

Ukraine has captured the village of Urožainen in the Donetsk region. “It is a stage in the region where Ukraine has the best conditions to succeed”, says John Helin.

Ukrainian the troops have recaptured the village of Urožainen on the banks of the Mokri Jali river in the Donetsk region.

“Urožaine has been released”, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maljar messaged on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has not acknowledged the loss, but according to Reuters has reported on the ongoing fighting in the region.

HS fact checker of John Helin According to the withdrawal of Russian troops from the village, videos of Russian troops caught under cluster bombs and pictures of Ukrainian soldiers in the village tell.

The village There have been rumors about the takeover since last week, and now it seems to have been successful. Photos of Ukrainian soldiers on the southern edge of the village were still expected Wednesday afternoon.

At the end of July, Ukraine managed to seize the previous village, Staromaiorski, located on the west bank of the Mokri Jali river, from the same area. Urožainen is located on the opposite bank of the river on the east side.

The village has been fought for since the beginning of the Ukrainian counterattack, i.e. for more than ten weeks.

“It is an important stage in the region where Ukrainians have the best conditions to succeed if they play their cards well,” says Helin.

From the village A larger supply route opens up for Ukraine with one front block and the possibility to advance east and especially south along both banks of the Mokri Jala river. The Sea of ​​Azov is about 90 kilometers to the south.

First, however, Ukraine should be able to breach the heavily fortified Staromlyvnika, Russia’s logistical center further south along the river. It’s about ten kilometers to get there.

According to Helin, only if Ukraine managed to break through Staromlyvnika could we talk about a breakthrough.

If If Ukraine succeeds in utilizing the now opened supply route, bringing in reserves and strengthening its positions, the capture of the village can “in the long term open up the possibility” of reaching and breaking the Russian fortress in Staromlyvnika, Helin estimates.

So far, Helin sees that Ukraine is pushing the Russians out and destroying the Russian equipment, but there are no signs of a large-scale retreat of the front of the Russian troops.