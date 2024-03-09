Russian attack | Ukraine attacked Russia's Taganrog with dozens of drones, the radar factory was on fire

In January-February, Ukraine has shot down two Russian A-50 reconnaissance planes. Now Ukraine struck the factory that maintains the machines.

Ukrainian The armed forces attacked the Russian city of Taganrog, located on the shore of the Sea of ​​Azov, with dozens of explosive planes on the night before Saturday. Local Telegram channel ChP Taganrog reported before half past three in the morning that the Bereyev aircraft factory was on fire. Russian Telegram channel Astra posted residents' videos of the explosions.

Governor of the Rostov region Vasily Golubev told about the airstrikes on Taganrog the first time after two in the morning and the second time an hour later. According to Golubev, the drones had hit the city and one person had been wounded.

Russian Ministry of Defence later announced that the armed forces had repelled 47 drones during the night, 41 of which were in the Rostov region. However, several Ukrainian drones had apparently penetrated Russian air defenses in Taganrog. In total, the airstrike on the city lasted the news channel Važnje Istori including an hour and a half.

An air base of the Russian Air Force is also located in Taganrog. The picture shows Ilyushin Il-76 transport planes in Taganrog in April 2021.

Beriyev the aircraft factory has built and modified numerous Soviet and Russian aircraft since 1935. However, the most important product for its armed forces is the Beriyev A-50 radar plane, the first version of which was built by the factory based on the Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane in 1985.

According to Russian information, the factory has also been responsible for the maintenance of its reconnaissance aircraft during the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is despite the fact that the distance from Taganrog to the western part of the Donetsk region controlled by Ukraine is only about 150 kilometers as the crow flies.

Russian state technology company Rosteh ordered the modernization of the A-50 reconnaissance plane from the factory last September, according to Važnyje Istorii. Belarusian news website in exile Zerkalo again said a year ago that the A-50 plane damaged in a sabotage attack in Belarus had been brought to the Taganrog factory for repair.

Military Balance -database, Russia still had three A-50 aircraft and six modernized A-50U models at the beginning of this year. Two of these have been destroyed by the Ukrainian attacks in January-February.

A-50U radar surveillance plane of the Russian Air Force photographed in 2017.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said in mid-January that they had shot down an A-50 reconnaissance plane in the Sea of ​​Azov. Director of the Anti-Aircraft Museum Esa Kelloniemi characterized at the time for HS the destruction of the radar surveillance plane is a significant loss for Russia.

Another radar was also shot down by Ukraine over the Sea of ​​Azov more than two weeks ago. According to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, “a new serious attack” on Russia was successful with the cooperation of the air force and military intelligence.

On Saturday, it was not known what machines might have been at the Beriyev factory during the Ukrainian drone strike.