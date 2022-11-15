Russian attack | Ukraine announced that the Druzhba oil pipeline was closed due to a Russian missile strike

No more oil arrived in Hungary on Tuesday evening, the situation in the Czech Republic and Slovakia was unclear.

Ukraine announced late Tuesday evening that the flow of Russian oil through Ukraine in the Druzhba, or Friendship, oil pipeline has been interrupted due to a missile strike. According to news agencies, both Russian and Hungarian pipeline companies received a notification about the matter in the evening.

“We received information from the Ukrainian side that oil is not flowing through the Družba pipeline at the moment due to a drop in pressure,” said the spokesperson of the Russian state-owned pipeline company Transneft Igor Demin news agency Tassille.

Hungarian oil and gas company Mol said according to the Reuters news agency that it had received a similar announcement from Ukraine on Tuesday evening. According to the announcement, Russian oil will not go to Hungary, Slovakia or the Czech Republic via Ukraine.

However, the information from Slovakia and the Czech Republic was contradictory in the evening. According to some information, the pressure in the oil pipeline would not have decreased at all in the Czech Republic.

According to the AFP news agency, the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán convened the country’s defense committee due to the cessation of oil flow and Russian missiles falling in Poland.

Hungarian news agency Infostart according to the report, the oil flow in the Družba pipeline stopped because a Russian rocket hit a station that distributes electricity to the pipeline’s pumps in Ukraine near the border with Belarus.

State news agency of Ukraine I dream said the same, also referring to a Hungarian source.

The Nord Stream gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea exploded in September near the island of Bornholm, and Russia was widely suspected of the act.

Using the same logic, one can assume that the destruction of the substation serving the oil pipeline was no accident.

Soviet Union and its Eastern European allies began construction of the Družba pipeline in 1960, and the flow of oil through the thousands of kilometers of pipeline began four years later.

The pipeline brings oil from Tatarstan, the Urals and the Caspian Sea to Hungary, the Czech Republic, Poland and further to Germany and Austria. Nowadays, oil pipelines from Siberia supply oil to the eastern end of Družba.

The original main line of Družba splits into two main branches in southern Belarus. Läntinen exports oil through Poland to Rostock, Germany. Družba II, turning south, passes through western Ukraine towards Hungary.

The original pipeline has expanded and split into a huge network of oil pipes.