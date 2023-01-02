Russian attack | Ukraine accuses: the head of the Russian central bank has participated in the financing of military operations

According to Ukraine, the head of the Central Bank of Russia, Elvira Nabiullina, is responsible for organizing the introduction of the ruble in the occupied territories.

Ukrainian the security service said on Monday that it had brought charges against the head of the Russian central bank Elvira Nabiullinaa against.

According to the security service, Nabiullina is responsible for organizing the introduction of the ruble and preventing the use of Ukraine’s own currency, the hryvnia, in the southern and eastern parts of Ukraine, where Russia has occupied areas and reported illegal territorial annexations.

The Security Service of Ukraine announced the indictment on Monday on his Telegram channel. For example, the Ukrainian News Agency reported on the matter Ukrinform and a Russian news agency Tass.

The charge is brought on the basis of an article that prohibits changing the borders of the state of Ukraine and violating the order established by the Constitution of Ukraine.

The security service has not yet decided whether it intends to issue an international wanted notice for Nabiullin.

Ukrainian the security service says it has collected evidence that Nabiullina has been involved in financing the attacker’s military operations in Ukraine.

According to the Security Service of Ukraine, it was Nabiullina who gave the order that branches of the Kremlin-controlled bank were opened in the occupied territories. For example, in the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, Russia introduced the ruble already last May, i.e. several months before it organized a fake referendum on annexing the region to Russia.

In addition, Nabiullina helped the Russian occupation regime to prevent electronic transfers and cash payments of the hryvnia, the security service reports. According to it, the ruble income obtained from the activities was used to finance Russia’s war and occupation activities.

Nabiullina has led the Central Bank of Russia since 2013 and is one of the few high-ranking female directors in Russia.

Earlier this year Nabiullina was listed The ninth most influential politician in Russia and the most influential female politician.

HS has told before that Nabiullina would have asked to resign from his position as head of the central bank when a month had passed since the Russian attack on Ukraine. President of Russia Vladimir Putin however, would have refused the resignation request.