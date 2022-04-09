Russian attack Ukraine accuses Russia of child abduction – at least 800 Russian families want Ukrainian child

The Russian Ombudsman for Children has pushed for the placement of children from Eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk, in families. According to Ukraine, children are being trafficked to Russia.

Over one hundred thousand children are allegedly deported from Ukraine to Russia. The Ukrainian Parliament’s Commissioner for Human Rights reports this Lyudmila Denisova With their Facebook account.

The figure cannot be confirmed objectively by anything, but fragmented data on the transfer of children to Russia has moved through the war.

For example, the U.S. embassy in Kiev said in early March, citing data from Ukraine’s foreign ministry, that 2,389 children had been “illegally transferred” from Donetsk and Luhansk to Russia.

The British, for example, spoke at the time Sky News. The U.S. ambassador to Kiev was unable to confirm the information to Sky News.

High Commissioner for Human Rights According to Denisova, there may be 121,000 children deported to Russia. Among them, Denisova says, there are both orphans and children whose parents are alive. Some of the children have allegedly been taken from Mariupol to Donetsk and to Taganrog in Rostov, Russia.

According to Denisova, Russia has stated that the children in question are orphans. However, according to Denisova, the orphanages in Mariupol were evacuated in the first days of the Russian invasion on February 24 and 25.

“Russia is now repeating the formula it called the train of hope for 2014, when they took Ukrainian children from Crimea for adoption,” Denisova writes.

He accuses Russia of violating the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War.

Denisova writes that the Russian Duma is preparing changes to the law so that Russians can adopt Ukrainian children faster than before.

March in the first half the Russian Ombudsman for Children Maria Lvova-Belova met with the president Vladimir Putin In the Kremlin.

On the Kremlin website According to a published discussion, Lviv-Belova asked Putin for help with orphans imported from Donbass. According to the Ombudsman for Children, the Russians were queuing up to take care of them. However, only orphans who already had Russian citizenship could be accommodated permanently.

Putin promised that legislation could be tightened as needed and that he would start work immediately.

On March 9, Lviv-Belova described to Putin that there were 1,090 orphans. According to Lviv-Belova, they were from different orphanages.

Britannian broadcaster BBC reported on March 11 that there would be as many as 200,000 orphans in Ukraine. In mid-March Euronews spoke of 100,000 orphans.

Although there are considerable variations in the figures from the BBC and Euronews, the message is the same for both: children are missing and their rights and well-being are under serious threat.

According to the BBC, the local government in Lviv, western Ukraine, had reported about 5,000 children missing from Lviv. According to Euronews, as many as 1.3% of all children in Ukraine are clients of child protection, meaning that parents are either unable to care for them or have died. Children are at significant risk of being abducted or exploited in search of safety and protection.

Lviv Local Government Child Welfare Officer Volodymyr Lys estimates to the BBC that there were at least a million children in Ukraine’s war zones in March and that more are being evacuated to the east, to Russia than to the west, such as Poland, near the border with Lviv.

On Wednesday Russian news agency Tass said that 800 Russian families had registered with the Office of the Ombudsman for Children as volunteers to take a child brought from Donbass.

On Wednesday, the Ombudsman for Children Lviv-Belova met with the leader of the Russian puppet republic in Luhansk, also known as the “People’s Republic”. Leonid Pasechnikin. The delegation also included the Secretary-General of the United Russia, Putin’s party Andrei Turtšak and other party representatives.

Russian on Thursday Rossiskaja Gazeta magazine said that the deputy speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma Anna Kuznetsova confirmed that the legislation is being worked on. According to the newspaper, Kuznetsova had negotiated with the head of the “People’s Republic of Donetsk” in eastern Ukraine. Denis Pušilinin with.

For now it is unclear how many Ukrainian children have left and are leaving for Russia voluntarily.

Lyudmila Denisova, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Ukrainian Parliament, wrote on Friday that she had asked the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine to investigate the illegal removal of children.