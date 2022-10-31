Russian attack | Ukraine accuses Russia of a “massive attack”, launching more than 50 missiles into the country on Monday

One Russian missile shot down by Ukraine landed in a village in northern Moldova.

Russia has on Monday launched more than 50 cruise missiles, according to the Ukrainian military, of which 44 have been shot down.

One Russian missile shot down by Ukraine landed in a village in northern Moldova. In the village near the border with Ukraine, the windows of many buildings were broken, but no one is known to have been injured, according to Moldova’s interior ministry.

On October 10, a Russian cruise missile launched towards Ukraine flew over its airspace, according to Moldova. In that case, Moldova demanded an interview with Russia’s ambassador in the country.

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Moldova since Russia sent troops to Ukraine in February.

Ukraine accused Russia of another “massive attack” on the country’s energy infrastructure.

“Russian terrorists have again made a huge attack on power plants in several regions of Ukraine,” said the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Following the morning attacks, there are power outages in several regions of Ukraine.

The mayor of the capital city of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko According to the Russian attacks, 350,000 homes are without electricity. In addition, 80 percent of consumers suffer from water supply interruptions.

The Kyiv Independent newspaper reported on Twitter, that air alerts were issued in different parts of the country. Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhovin according to which Russia attacked the city’s critical infrastructure facility.

Infrastructure was also attacked in the Cherkassy region, said representatives of the region’s administration.

A cloud of smoke rose on the outskirts of Kyiv after Monday’s missile strikes.

Russia has sent several thousand newly mobilized reservists to the front line in Ukraine since mid-October. In many cases, they have been poorly equipped, says the British Ministry of Defense today in the intelligence report.

In September, Russian officers were concerned because some reservists arrived in Ukraine without weapons.

According to the intelligence report, open-source images suggest that mobilized reservists are typically issued AKM rifles, which began production in 1959. Many of them are likely to be in barely usable condition due to poor storage, the report states.

The different armament of reservists and contract soldiers means that two types of ammunition must be supplied to front-line positions. This is likely to complicate Russia’s already overburdened logistics, the report says.

from Ukraine on Monday, 12 ships with grain cargo left, despite the fact that Russia announced on Saturday that it would withdraw from the grain export agreement. The agreement has made it possible for Ukraine to export grain in the Black Sea.

The Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine told about it Oleksandr Kubrakov on Twitter.

According to the minister, representatives of the UN and Turkey will inspect a total of 40 ships in order to fulfill the Black Sea grain export agreement.

“The Ukrainian delegation has accepted this [laivojen] inspection plan. The Russian delegation has been informed about this,” Kubrakov tweeted.

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says his country will continue its efforts to keep the grain export agreement valid despite Russia’s announcement that it will withdraw from the agreement.

“Although Russia is acting hesitantly…we will continue with determination in our efforts to serve humanity,” Erdoğan said in a televised speech.

However, Russia warned on Monday that implementing the agreement without Russian participation would be “dangerous”.

“In the conditions where it is impossible to guarantee the safety of shipping in these areas, such an agreement is hardly possible, and its nature becomes much more risky and dangerous,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Grain agreement the coordination center JCC announced late on Sunday that Russia has stopped participating in the inspections of ships carrying Ukrainian grain in Istanbul.

Russia announced on Saturday that it will withdraw from the grain export agreement, which has made it possible for Ukraine to export grain in the Black Sea. Russia justified its withdrawal by attacks that Ukraine carried out on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

Ukraine has not admitted that it carried out attacks, but the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi characterized Russia’s action as “quite predictable”, says the British broadcasting company BBC.

The agreement brokered by Turkey and the UN concluded in July has been important in alleviating the world’s food crisis. According to the agreement, the ships that left and go to Ukraine have passed through Istanbul. Turkey has monitored the transports, and there have been representatives from both Ukraine and Russia.

Among others, the EU and the United States have condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the grain agreement, and the UN Secretary General António Guterres has announced that he is deeply concerned about the situation.

Ukraine is an important grain exporter, so Russia’s war of aggression has had a major impact on the world’s food supply.