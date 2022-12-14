Russian attack | Ukraine: A child torture chamber was found in the liberated city of Kherson

According to reports, children were made to believe, among other things, that their parents had abandoned them.

Ukrainian Parliamentary Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets said on Wednesday that Ukrainian authorities have discovered a torture chamber for children set up by Russia in the city of Kherson.

A Ukrainian newspaper will tell about it The Kyiv Independent and a British magazine The Guardian.

It has not been possible to confirm the information from independent sources. Ukrainian forces liberated the city of Kherson in November.

Lubinets said that according to the testimonies of local residents, the Russian security services kept the children in the so-called “children’s cell”. According to Lubinets, the children were given only little water and almost no food.

Lubinets said that the residents told that the Russian authorities inflicted mental violence on the children. According to reports, children were made to believe, among other things, that their parents had abandoned them and that they would never make it home.

Lubinets said the 14-year-old boy had been arrested and tortured simply for taking a picture of broken equipment by Russian forces.