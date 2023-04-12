Russian attack | Two apparently Russian beating videos are spreading on social media

The video of the mutilated bodies may be new, the throat slit video is probably from last summer.

In social On Tuesday and Wednesday, two videos of Russian soldiers’ brutality in Ukraine appeared in the media. Among other things, the news channel reported on the videos CNN, and they raised widespread objections.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi condemned the “Russian beasts”, according to news agencies, who have made another of the videos that have come out. In it, apparently, a Ukrainian soldier’s neck is cut with a knife. The victim is still alive at the beginning of the short video.

“This is a video of Russia as it is,” Zelenskyi commented on Twitter. “Everyone has to react to this. We don’t forget anything. Russian terror must be defeated.”

“Everything will be investigated and everyone will be held accountable,” the head of the Ukrainian presidential office Andri Jermak in turn tweeted.

Jermanki’s advisor Daria Zarivnan according to it, it is a Russian psychological operation, the purpose of which is to terrify the public in Ukraine and Western countries.

“The video reveals everything essential about the terrorist state of Russia,” Zarivna said, according to the Ukrinform news agency.

Recordings nothing certain is known about the origin, shooting location, time and the identity of the people appearing in them.

The first video appeared on the Russian channel Soldat udatchi, or Onnensoturi, on the messaging service Telegram last Saturday. The one minute and 14 second video shows two apparently Ukrainian soldiers with their heads cut off and their arms severed.

The bodies of the soldiers lie on the ground next to the destroyed crew transport vehicle in the bare, shining field.

HS fact checker John Helin guesses the vehicle is either the US M113 or its Dutch version YPR-765. Both have been in use by Ukrainian forces since last summer. In the distance you can see a destroyed tank or a tracked gun.

With victims there are no shoes and there is quite a bit of blood, so it is possible that the mutilation was done after the soldiers died.

The Russian soldiers who arrive and shoot the video laugh and say that “someone” or “them” cut off the heads of the victims. So it seems that the photographers and mutilators are not the same person. The voice on the recording has been rendered unrecognizable.

According to comments on Russian social media, the recording was made near Bahmut. Video geolocation may be within the limits of possibilities.

Raw the throat surgery video was released to the public on Tuesday. Russian investigative journalism group of The Insider according to the recording was first published on the closed Telegram channel of the Mužkoje gosudarstvo or Men’s State movement.

Mužkoje gosudarstvo is a Russian neo-Nazi from Balakovo on the banks of the Volga Vladislav Pozdnyakov a movement founded in 2016, which, in addition to racism and nationalism, declares the return of patriarchy. The Nizhny Novgorod Regional Court banned the movement as extremist in October 2021.

The one-minute and 40-second video follows with painful precision how a man apparently dressed in a Russian field suit and with his face covered cuts the neck of the victim lying on his stomach with a knife. At the beginning, the victim, who is still alive, is wearing a plain green field suit and a yellow armband.

Delivery the following men encourage the perpetrator of blood work in Russian: “Put it on, cut it off, Haven’t you removed the knob before, until the end […]” From the radio conversation outside the picture comes the nickname Varjag.

The recording is a close-up of a forested terrain or bush. The vegetation is bright green and the ground is not very wet, so the video was possibly filmed in the early summer of last year.

The throat slit video was also widely condemned on Russian pro-war social media channels. They condemned either the act itself or at least the filming of the act or the “stupid” publication of the photo.