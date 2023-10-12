Russian attack | Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria tackle the Black Sea mine problem together

According to the sources of the Bloomberg news agency, the mine clearance operation of three NATO countries would not bring NATO ships to the Black Sea.

NATO countries Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria say they are joining forces against the mine threat in the Black Sea. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, the two countries discussed the issue at the NATO Defense Ministers’ Meeting in Brussels.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the cooperation on Wednesday In the X message service (formerly Twitter), but did not say in more detail how to tackle the problem, the news agency Reuters reports.

Earlier this week also the news agency Bloomberg based on anonymous official sources, told about the ongoing discussions of the three countries at the time. According to Bloomberg’s sources, the mine clearance operation of three NATO countries would not bring NATO ships to the Black Sea.

Russian As a result of the war in Ukraine, numerous unexploded mines have ended up in the Black Sea.

In June, the Kahovka dam broke in Ukraine. Its have been carried away by the flood waters In the Black Sea, mines that the Russians and Ukrainians had placed on different sides of the Dnieper River. It has been suspected that the break of the dam was the result of Russian vandalism or negligence.

Last week, a Turkish cargo ship hit a mine in the Black Sea off the coast of Romania. The ship sustained minor damage, but none of the crew were injured.

Britain’s government warned According to Reuters last week, based on its intelligence, Russia can use sea mines to attack civilian shipping and can, for example, lay mines near Ukrainian ports.

TurkeyRomania and Bulgaria have discussed clearing sea mines with Georgia, Poland and Ukraine as early as April 2022. Turkey, Romania and Bulgaria are the only NATO countries with direct access to the Black Sea.

Turkey is also working with the UN, Russia and Ukraine to revive the Black Sea Grain Agreement. Russia withdrew from the grain agreement in July.

After the withdrawal, Ukraine opened a temporary humanitarian corridor for cargo ships. Several ships have departed from Ukrainian Black Sea ports since August.