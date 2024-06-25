Russian attack | Trump’s advisers would freeze aid to Ukraine unless it negotiates peace with Russia

Russian invasion|The plan requires Trump to win the November presidential election.

Two of a former Republican president Donald Trump’s a close adviser has presented a new “peace plan” for Ukraine to Trump, who is running for president again.

According to the plan, Ukraine would receive more US weapons only if it started peace talks with Russia. The plan requires Trump to win the November presidential election.

At the same time, the United States would warn Russia that refusing negotiations would lead to increased US support for Ukraine, said the retired lieutenant general Keith Kelloggwho is one of Trump’s national security advisers.

The ceasefire lines during the peace negotiations would follow the current front lines. In addition, Russia would be promised that Ukraine’s efforts to join the military alliance NATO would be put on hold.

Russia’s demands have included territorial concessions and a promise that Ukraine will not join NATO.

Kellogg and another of the creators of the plan, Fred Fleitzserved as Trump’s National Security Council chiefs of staff during Trump’s presidency from 2017 to 2021.

Fleitz’s according to Trump, he was favorably disposed to the plan presented to him.

“I’m not saying he agreed with it or [ehdotuksen] of every word, but we were delighted with the feedback we received,” said Fleitz.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung however, topped off the statement by emphasizing that only comments by Trump or his campaign’s authorized persons can be considered official, Reuters reports.

Trump has said he can resolve the war in Ukraine quickly if he wins the November presidential election.

Fleitz’s according to this plan, Ukraine would not need to cede territories to Russia. However, it is unlikely that Ukraine will regain control of its entire territory in the near future, says Fleitz.

Previously has been reported based on insider sourcesthat Trump’s plan to end Russia’s war of aggression would mean ceding territory to Ukraine.

Lasting peace in Ukraine would require security guarantees for Ukraine, and “arming Ukraine to the teeth” would likely be a crucial part of those, Fleitz said.

Ukrainian the State Department did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the proposal.

Russia, on the other hand, has already commented on it. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov according to Trump’s potential administration, the proposed peace plan should “reflect the reality on the ground”.

According to Peskov, Russia and the president Vladimir Putin are still “open to negotiation”.

Less than two weeks ago, Putin presented his own “peace proposal”, which was completely knocked out in the West. According to Putin’s proposal, the war in Ukraine could only end if Ukraine gives up its goal of joining the military alliance NATO and completely hands over its four eastern and southern regions, which Russia occupies only partially, to Russia.

Putin has previously said that he supports it China’s 12-point peace planwhich is not very detailed.

Critics of Kellogg and Fleitz’s plan fear the plan will benefit Russia’s demands in the negotiations, Reuters says.