Wednesday, May 18, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack This is how the investigator assesses intelligence that Putin has begun to make low-level war decisions

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 17, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Abroad|The Russian attack

Ilmari Käihkö, a docent in military sciences, says that information from Western intelligence sources about Putin’s actions is good news for Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov photographed in December. Picture: Sergei Gunejev / Kremlin

Juuso Määttänen HS

17.5. 18:38 | Updated 17.5. 19:15

President of Russia Vladimir Putin has begun to make low-level decisions in the war of aggression in Ukraine, the British newspaper reported The Guardian reported on Tuesday based on Western intelligence sources.

The article in The Guardian does not specify what the magazine’s sources are, but they say the president is currently making tactical and operational decisions in the war.

Follow and read topics related to the article

#Russian #attack #investigator #assesses #intelligence #Putin #begun #lowlevel #war #decisions

See also  Putin promised to raise pensions above the actual inflation rate
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

What is the migrant LGBTIQ+ community asking for on the International Day Against Homophobia? - France 24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.