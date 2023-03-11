Russian attack | This is how Marin commented on the future of Hornets and fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine on Friday – see in the video

Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd) hinted on Friday that there has been a discussion about fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine. It was a bit unclear whether Marin was referring to Finland’s Hornet fighters or international cooperation in terms of deliveries.

Prime minister Sanna Marini (s.d.) Friday reflections The fate and possible future of Finland’s Hornet fighters in Ukraine have caused a furore conversation and criticism in the home country.

Marin and the Minister of the Environment Maria Ohisalo (green) visited the President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky by invitation in Kyiv on Friday.

At the press conference held by the ministers, Marin mentioned that Finland is preparing a new aid package for Ukraine. The heavier the equipment, the more international cooperation is needed, he said.

Decisions of supplying assault tanks to Ukraine were successful as a cooperation between the two countries. Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies to supply it with fighter jets as well.

“I would see that in terms of air defense and air defense, we also need this kind of cooperation, joint projects and a joint training force,” said Marin.

To a follow-up question specifically about fighter jets for Ukraine, he said that the discussion will be held in different countries, and it can also be held in Finland.

Finland Marin mentioned the position as “interesting”, because the decisions on new fighter acquisitions have already been made and the schedules for their deliveries are known. Finland’s current fleet of Hornets will be phased out from 2025 and replaced by F-35 fighters. Finland is acquiring a total of 64 Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II fighters.

“Yes, I think we can also have a discussion regarding the Hornets, whether it would be possible to hand them over to Ukraine. And what kind of training would it perhaps need in addition, so that Finland could contribute to this,” commented Marin.

“No decisions have been made, the discussions are only in the very early stages. Of course, when we discuss the issue of fighter jets, it requires extensive international cooperation,” he said.

It is not clear from the comment whether Mari meant that the discussions were in the early stages of delivering fighter jets to Ukraine in general as part of international cooperation or specifically for the Hornets. However, Marin added that Finland must take into account its geopolitical location and take care of its own national defense “in all situations.”

Republic president Sauli NiinistöMinister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) and Air Force Commander Juha-Pekka Keränen responded to Marin’s comments by stating that the delivery of Hornets to Ukraine has not been discussed.

You can watch Marin’s comments in the attached video. The Prime Minister comments on Hornets starting at 14:35.

Marin commented on his Hornet statement to HS on Saturday only briefly through his special assistant. The Prime Minister did not back down from his Friday comments.

“In my opinion, as part of the community of partner countries, Finland could have the ability to help Ukraine in strengthening its air defense. Regarding fighters, Finland will receive replacement equipment in the next few years, and that is why there needs to be a discussion about the further use of the equipment that is leaving,” Marin commented to HS via text message via his special assistant on Saturday.

“We know that Ukraine will also need help in terms of air defense and the fighter jet discussion will be part of this broad issue.”