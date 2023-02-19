Russian attack | This display was seen in Moscow shortly after the start of the war in Ukraine – Russia’s star athletes were marched alongside Putin

A group of Russian sports stars posed next to Vladimir Putin in Moscow’s giant stadium last spring, shortly after the war in Ukraine began. A great uproar arose from the nationalist ceremony.

Vladimir Putin launched Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine on February 24, just days after the Olympic flame went out in Beijing, China.

Putin, who has long used sports as a tool for soft power, waited for the Olympics to end and then rushed his troops to Ukraine.

Shortly after starting the war, Putin again used athletes to help polish his public image. He marched many successful Russian athletes with their medals to pose with him on stage in front of a large audience at a celebratory event held in Moscow celebrating Russia’s war efforts at the Luzhniki Stadium.

Vladimir Putin praised Russia’s military actions last March at a stadium event in Moscow. There were also Russian sports stars.

Special and the event that attracted a lot of international attention was organized on March 18, i.e. a few weeks after the start of the war of aggression. At that time, the Russian attack had progressed more slowly than the country could have expected.

A huge uproar was created when some of the Russian athletes invited to the stage appeared at the event with the infamous Z mark on the front of their jackets. This is how the stars of rhythmic gymnastics work, for example Dina and Arina Averina. Their Z-jackets were captured in magazine photos.

Later, however, Dina Averina published pictures from behind the scenes on her open Telegram channel, and at that time the Z marks were covered with messy photo manipulation.

Nationalist In the audience event, which was meant to be an entertainment event, the skiing star who won the jackpot from the Beijing Olympics also took a statue on the stage Alexander Bolshunov.

It was enough for Kinetixx, the manufacturer of ski gloves that was the sponsor of the Russian skier at the time. The company stopped its cooperation with Bolšunov and other Russian athletes. Ski manufacturer Rossignol also cut ties with the skiing giant last spring.

A Russian swimmer, a two-time Olympic champion, also participated in Putin’s stadium event Yevgeny Rilov. After that, the swimming accessories manufacturer Speedo terminated the cooperation with the Russian swimmer.

According to insidethegames, ice dancers were also seen on stage Nikita Katsalapov and Viktorija Sinitsina and figure skaters Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozovall of whom were medalists at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Russian athletes had the letter Z on their chests.

During his reign, Putin has been happy to pose alongside Russian sports stars, because in his opinion, success on the racing fields reflects Russia’s power. If the Russian national team has lost, for example, an important football match, Putin has not been seen in group photos.

Nearly On March 18, Luzhniki Stadium, which holds 80,000 people, was packed with huge crowds waving both Russian flags and flags with the Z symbol. Russia wanted to convey such images to its citizens and abroad – as if the people were passionately in favor of military action.

However, apparently not all spectators were there voluntarily. The British BBC for example reports fresh on the spot from Moscow that people working in the Russian public sector were obliged to attend Putin’s stadium party.

“I spoke to dozens of people who were queuing up for the event. Many of them said that they worked in the public sector and that their employers had pressured them to participate in the event,” the BBC’s Moscow correspondent Will Vernon said last spring.

There were a lot of people at the Luzhniki Stadium, but apparently not everyone was there voluntarily.

According to the BBC, the Russian students had been given the day off so that they could listen to the “concert”. According to Reuters’ sources, employees of, for example, the large Russian oil company Rosneft had also been pressured to join the party audience.

The public has also discussed how the successful Russian athletes voluntarily participated in the celebrations. Norwegian professor Kåre Johan Mjör for example, said he believed that at least pressure was put on the athletes to participate in the stadium party.

The fact that Dina and Arina Averina hid the Z badges in the pictures they published also speaks in favor of pressure, even though the badges were clearly visible on stage.

Especially the purpose of the ceremony was to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the annexation of Crimea, but Putin, who appeared in a 12,000-euro top coat, also spoke fluently about the “Ukrainian special operation”, which is the term used in Russia to call the war in Ukraine.

There was a strange scene during the celebrations, when Putin’s speech was suddenly cut off like a wall on Russian state television. According to the Kremlin, the reason for the interruption of the speech was a technical fault.

Putin was just about to praise the performance of the Russian forces in Ukraine and said that the military operation had started on the birthday of a well-known Russian military leader, when the broadcast was suddenly interrupted. After that, there was a lot of patriotic music on the television.

MOSCOW according to the police, as many as 200,000 people had gathered in and around the stadium for the celebration, but there is no definite information.