Russian attack | Think tank survey: Finns want to support Ukraine and put pressure on countries that support Russia

Older age groups are more strongly in favor of supporting Ukraine.

Finns position themselves strongly to support Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. This is evident from a survey by Ajatuspaja Toivo, a think tank close to the coalition.

The majority of respondents are of the opinion that, if necessary, EU countries should cooperate intergovernmentally to finance arms aid to Ukraine, so that individual member states could not stop the aid.

The research material was collected in Kantar's internet panel from 8 to 16. December, when the EU support package for Ukraine was discussed. Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban blocked the decision on the 50 billion euro support package for Ukraine at the summit of EU leaders.

The data includes the answers of about 2,000 people. The margin of error of the study is about 2.1 percentage points in each direction at the level of the entire material.

The majority of respondents are of the opinion that Finland should more strongly promote sanctions against countries that support Russia. In formulating the question, Iran has been raised as an example country. Iran has supplied Russia with airplanes and other armaments.

The majority also believes that Ukraine has the right to strike military targets on Russian territory. Nordic cooperation in the defense equipment industry is also supported.

What the older the respondents are, the stronger they see the need to increase support for Ukraine in various ways. Likewise, the willingness to take a stand on questions increases as older respondents are concerned. There is also some difference between the sexes: men take a stronger stance in favor of supporting Ukraine than women.

Supporters of the Prime Minister's Party coalition are the most sympathetic to supporting Ukraine in various ways. In general, the positions of the governing parties are quite close to each other, except for the issue of cooperation between the Nordic countries.

In that case, the supporters of the Sdp and the Greens, who are in the opposition, would be the governing party more ready than basic Finns to increase cooperation in the defense equipment industry.

Among the supporters of the left-wing alliance in the opposition, there was more fragmentation than the supporters of other parties, but a clear majority of the respondents in this group too are ready to support Ukraine in various ways.