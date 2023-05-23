Russian attack | “There is a lot of false information” – Kyivites get news about Bahmut from soldiers they know

Ukrainians tell Kiev how and what kind of information they get about the destruction of Bahmut and the situation of the Ukrainian army.

Kiev

from Dnipro native Give it, 29, says he is upset. Many people only talk about Bahmut, even though there are many other areas where battles are fought. The international media seems to have forgotten the extent of the war.

“There are so many other hot spots. I’m following the situation closely, even though it hurts.”

Anna from Kyiv says that she only believes soldiers she knows personally when it comes to war news.

Anna’s boyfriend is at the front, but not in Bahmut’s direction.

“If people want correct information, they should listen to the soldiers. I follow news from the internet and other media. Currently, there is a lot of disinformation circulating. That’s why I only believe those in the service whom I know personally. And official information of Ukraine.”

Anna says that Bahmut has not been lost to the Russians, but it has been lost as a city.

“Bahmut is no longer an example of a totally destroyed city,” says Anna.

“Even if Ukraine gets it back, there is no life there. Clearing the mines will take decades.”

Kyivan Denys, 40, says the same: Bahmut is gone. Not lost but gone. However, Denys believes that it can be restored.

Denys, who comes from Eastern Ukraine, has lived in many cities, including Bahmut.

After 2014, Denis has lived in many places, including for a while in Bahmut. He worked there.

“The city was beautiful, it had just been developed. It’s very sad to see what it is now. This is so sad for the people who worked for the city, who lived there and lost everything.”

Until the Russian invasion, Denys’ parents lived in Severodonetsk.

“They lost everything, so I know what I’m talking about. This is our destiny now, but I am sure we will rebuild everything.”

Denys reminds us that Bahmut should not be a symbol of destruction. The city is known in Ukraine for the production of sparkling wine, which started already in the Soviet era.

However, the wine of Bahmut – Artemivsk at that time – was not made in the Soviet style, but with the French method. After the independence of Ukraine, its sparkling wines were named Artemivski and Krim. They are produced by the Artwinery company, which is one of the largest producers of sparkling wine in Eastern Europe. In Denys’ opinion, such things should remain on display.

“The premises of the winemaker have certainly been destroyed, but its innermost cellars are undoubtedly well protected. It is possible for us to get them back.”

Is it possible to bring Bahmut back to life?

“It certainly is, we just have to aim for it. And maybe we need to stay away for a while from disturbing those who can really do something about this.”

in Kiev resident Alina, 25, does not dare to give an interview with his full name and does not want to be photographed. He is from Donetsk. In 2014, he moved to Berediansk, Zaporizhia region, but fled the occupation in May 2022. He is not very hopeful.

“I’m reading Telegram updates about Bahmut’s situation and my heart is breaking. It is in Donbas, where I was born. I don’t know if that city can be repaired anymore. There are ruins everywhere. I really hope that the civilians have time to leave before the destruction. I like to think that all the refugees in the area will find a home somewhere, that they can live, work, love. The bombs make the city uninhabitable even if they are not chemical. Maybe we’ll leave Bahmut as it is and build something new next to it, I don’t know.”

“Now I think more about soldiers and people’s lives. Ukraine defenders are the most important. We’ll see what happens. I hope we get back the borders of 1991 and everyone can go back home.”

I’m a Bohonok lost her husband in the war. The man was a soldier and fell. 38-year-old Bohonok from Kyiv says that for him Bahmut means not giving up. And it’s not just about Bahmut.

“This war did not start in 2022, but in 2014.”

Olena Bohonok has lost her husband in the war.

“Ukraine is strong and cannot be conquered. That’s what Bahmut is all about.”

“We have so many heroes, and not just in Bahmut. It doesn’t matter how many missiles or drones Russia launches. Our soldiers are there for our future, they sit in trenches and swamps, they drink rainwater.”

“The rest of us here at the back, we do voluntary national defense work. We go to work so that the economy can last. Everyone in their place.”

Bohonok adds that Bahmut is like a phoenix bird. A sign that the fight for independence is not in vain.

Multi in his answer, the interviewee refers to the Ukrainian band Antytila, who made a song about Bahmut Fortress Bahmut.

The 31-year-old musician also talks about it Nazarwho is from the Cherkasy region but has lived in the capital for 12 years.

“Antatyla [bändi] has given the perfect answer to what Bahmut is. It is a fortress.”

Last year the symbol of war was Mariupol, now it is Bahmut.

Nazar believes that he will get all possible information about Bahmut’s situation. He donates money to the divisions and relies on the information he receives from those in the service. What kind? Nazar is content to reply that he will continue to give money to the soldiers.

Nazar does not believe that the destroyed Bahmut can be rebuilt, it has nothing to fix. But he doesn’t think it’s just a bad thing. This is how a “new Bahmut” can be built.

“New, clean and fresh. It will be a Ukrainian city, which is cool.”

For security reasons, the interviewees use their first names. Translation: Tuija Pallaste / HS