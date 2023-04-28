Russian attack | The Washington Post: Russia struggles with recruiting hundreds of thousands of soldiers

The military command’s demands for additional soldiers have raised concerns among local authorities because they fear a labor shortage due to recruitment.

Russian authorities are seeking to recruit hundreds of thousands of soldiers without angering the nation, according to leaked documents classified as secret. Tells about it

The military command’s demands for additional soldiers have raised concerns among local authorities because they fear a labor shortage due to recruitment. In mid-February, the President of Russia Vladimir Putin supported a proposal by the armed forces to “covertly recruit” 400,000 additional troops this year for a war of aggression, according to the documents.

According to the documents, clandestine recruitment would be carried out by ordering regional authorities to start recruitment campaigns and by continuing to recruit prisoners to the front.

These campaigns have already been started in different parts of Russia, and as part of them, high-quality videos and posters visible in street photos have been used, among other things. The videos show the service as, for example, heroic and exciting.

Ukraine’s expected counterattack brings its own additional pressure on recruitment, as Russia needs additional troops to repel it.