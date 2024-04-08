Russian attack | The war of aggression in Ukraine has opened up a “combat laboratory” for North Korea that it did not have before

Russia has been using North Korean missiles in Ukraine since the beginning of the year. Through Ukraine, North Korea receives information about how its missiles perform on battlefields.

Russian the war of aggression in Ukraine has provided a unique opportunity for North Korea. Ukraine has become a testing ground for North Korea's missiles, the likes of which the country has never had before.

“I don't think the North Korean military has had a combat laboratory like the one the Russians are offering them in Ukraine before,” says the commanding general of the U.S. Pacific Army. Charles Flynn financial news agency For Bloomberg.

North Korea is known to be has been supplying Russia with military equipment and weapons since last fall. Signs of the use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine began to appear at the beginning of this year.

The country is suspected of having supplied Russia with its latest ballistic missiles. According to Bloomberg, it is possible to attach, for example, a nuclear warhead to the missiles. In addition, they can be easily hidden and can be quickly put into use. They are also hard to shoot down.

See also Peru/Lambayque: Woman wakes up in the coffin at her own funeral Ukrainian authorities displayed the remains of a suspected North Korean missile after the January 6 attack on Kharkiv.

North Korea not arming Russia for his goodness sake. It is not known exactly what Russia will give North Korea in exchange for the military equipment it supplies.

In any case, North Korea seems to benefit from the fact that its missiles are used in warfare at all.

Flynn estimated for Bloomberg that the use of missiles in Ukraine provides North Korea with valuable information about technical aspects and procedures as well as about the missiles themselves. According to him, the major concern of the West is that North Korea will get information through Ukraine that it would otherwise not have access to.

North Korea since 2006 has been under the arms export embargo imposed by the UN. However, due to the arms trade between Russia and North Korea, the meaning of the ban has become mostly symbolic.

States cannot actually be obliged to comply with arms export bans. There are hardly any concrete means for arms trade between countries that violate prohibitions.

“Arms export bans require a common understanding of norms and rules to work, and there is no longer such a common understanding between states,” stated the director of the University of Tampere's Center for Peace and Conflict Studies Marko Lehti in January For Helsingin Sanomat.

For example, the UN Security Council's means of interfering with Russia's arms imports from North Korea are inevitably shielded by Russia's right of veto, which it has as a member of the council. The possibility for members to exercise their right of veto makes it impossible to intervene in the violation of arms export bans.