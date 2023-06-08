Russian attack | The war heated up the housing market in Lviv – buyers value underground parking caves and reinforced structures

Two room, kitchen – and three televisions.

Television per room is an absolute standard, explains the real estate agent Karina Ruseva in Lviv, western Ukraine.

All other furniture can be found in the apartment, as it is customary to rent apartments furnished in Ukraine.

You could rent this 40 square meters brand new apartment for 440 euros per month. It is slightly more than the average salary of Ukrainians, 356 euros.

Ukraine is a country at war, but that has not meant the end of the housing market, at least in Lviv.

“Lviv is a popular place to live, a cultural capital where it is safe. Remote work has also increased the city’s popularity,” says Ruseva, who brokers both apartments for rent and for sale.

Apartment rents and sales prices are even higher in Lviv than in the capital, Kyiv, says Juri Mytsavka, founder of X House real estate agency.

The war has not lowered prices either, on the contrary. The sale prices of apartments in Lviv are about 20 percent higher in euro terms than before the war.

“Before the war, you could buy a good, renovated apartment for a thousand dollars per square meter. Now prices start from that,” says Mytsavka.

The reason becomes clear by looking at the map. Near the front line in Hersonis, the apartments hardly change hands, but there is a rush near the western border.

Major The factor that has heated up the housing market in Lviv is internal refugees.

There are nearly five million internally displaced people in Ukraine. 240,000 of them are registered in the Lviv region, but the actual number is estimated to be twice as high.

When Russia attacked, customers started calling right from the morning, Juri Mytsavka says.

Suddenly everyone wanted to go to Lviv. It caused a huge spike, especially in rents. Some accommodated refugees for free, some wanted to raise money and asked for multiple rents.

“There was more demand than apartments. People called from already rented apartments and offered double or triple the price. There were also scammers in the business.”

In the end, the regional administration called the brokerage companies together and gave instructions limiting the increase in rents.

There would also have been buyers of the apartments, but the state closed the real estate register for three months at the beginning of the war.

Now the rise in prices has leveled off. According to Mytsavka, the rents have returned in euro terms to almost the pre-war level. Selling prices are higher.

Home buyers are now setting demands that would be unthinkable in Finland.

The apartment building wants to have an underground parking cave, which also serves as a bomb shelter. The reinforced walls and windows of the apartment are a plus.

Many people want to live as far as possible from military sites, such as garrisons, airports or defense industries.

Located in the western part of Ukraine, Lviv has been one of the safest cities in Ukraine during the war.

In Lviv, new housing production can be done even in the middle of the war.

At the largest however, some Ukrainian evacuees cannot even afford to rent an apartment.

According to the study, 49 percent of internally displaced persons in Ukraine live in reception centers, 22 percent live with relatives, and only 21 percent rent an apartment.

The war changes the territorial structure of the country, as 26 percent would like to stay permanently in the new place of residence.

According to Ruseva, many refugees from the regions of Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kherson who are able to pay are now thinking about buying an apartment in Lviv as the war drags on.

However, the majority of them are still on the receiving end. Russian missiles fly even to Lviv, and the border with Belarus is only a couple of hundred kilometers away.

Those who escaped from Sotatanteri are also waiting for the government’s decision on compensation for the destroyed apartments. The compensation would give you a nest egg for the housing market.

The government’s loan support has been on hiatus, but is about to start again. It allows you to get a home loan with an interest rate of six percent. For soldiers, the interest rate is three percent.

Commercial banks charge more than ten percent interest on mortgages.

Today in Ukraine predicts that its economy will grow by 3.2 percent from the previous war year. The country receives 40 billion euros in international financial aid.

Officially, a fifth is unemployed, but statistics are difficult because millions have fled abroad.

When the war eventually ends, Ukraine will face a housing shortage. Many homes have been destroyed, and there is hardly any new construction in the country, as Russia destroys what it can. Ukraine has estimated the reconstruction needs at 750 billion dollars.

A new apartment building has gone up in the suburbs of Lviv. However, the capital of Western Ukraine is an exception.

In Kyiv, for example, cranes do not move, and many construction companies face bankruptcy.

Anna Sadimakina, a bank clerk from Kyiv, moved to Lviv at the beginning of the war with her sister. They rent a friend’s apartment, but are thinking about buying their own apartment.

Lviv i.e. the former Austro-Hungarian Lemberg is known for its splendid architecture and strong Ukrainian national spirit.

Its center is also an expensive area on the real estate market, where the younger crowd and investors who rent apartments to tourists want to go.

However, the majority of Lviv residents live in the suburbs.

At the beginning of the war, many people from Kiev fled to Lviv. Most have returned home, but not all.

Bank clerk from Kyiv Anna Sadimaki came to Lviv at the beginning of the war with his sister.

They rent their friend’s apartment cheaply, but are now thinking about buying their own apartment.

“We would like to stay here, because we are having a good time. When you get off work, you enter a beautiful city where music plays on the streets and people are friendly,” he describes.

