Russian attack | The video shows Bahmut occupied by Russia

Before the war, Bahmut was a city of cafes, football stadiums, flower beds and fountains. Now almost all of the city's residents have fled.

Camera circling the snowy landscape among bombed-out houses. Ukrainian reporter Illia Ponomarenko shared a video on the messaging service X on Wednesday, in connection with which he had written “Bahmut under Russian occupation now”.

Russia took control of the town of Bahmut in eastern Ukraine in late spring after nearly ten months of fierce fighting.

Both Ukraine and Russia lost a significant number of soldiers in the fighting. Almost all the inhabitants of the city fled.

Satellite images from the area have previously reported about enormous destruction. Now the Russian occupation of Bahmut has been going on for more than half a year.

Ponomarenko, a veteran war reporter who writes for the Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent, wrote in X's message thread that the video reminds him of Warsaw in 1944, which was destroyed by the Nazis after the uprising.

of HS fact checker of John Helin from the destroyed houses and snow covers, it can be concluded that the video was filmed this winter.

Some of the houses visible in the video were destroyed last spring after the snow melted. Based on that, it can be interpreted that the video is from this year and not from last winter, says Helin.

The video uses Bahmut's Soviet-era name of Artemovsk, which would indicate that the video was shot by Russians.

Based on the street sign shown in the video, the shooting location can be located in the western part of Bahmut, at the corner of Polevayakadu.

According to Helin, Russian troops are currently advancing west of Bahmut.

On video glimpses one soldier. Otherwise, the city looks ghostly. Only the trunks are left of the trees. Some of the houses have turned into piles of concrete.

Bahmut had more than 70,000 inhabitants before the full-scale Russian invasion.

The town was home to a famous winery known for sparkling Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, the British newspaper The Guardian reported in 2017.

Another source of income in the area was the huge salt mine of Soledar.

According to Ponomarenko, Bahmut was a city of cafes, football stadiums, flower beds and fountains.

“Now it is a giant-sized grave that will never see life again,” Ponomarenko wrote in X.