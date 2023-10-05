Thursday, October 5, 2023
Russian attack | The US gave Ukraine munitions seized from Iran

October 5, 2023
Foreign countries|Russian invasion

In the US Congress, especially the Republicans have recently argued about the extent of arms aid to Ukraine.

United States has handed over to Ukraine, among other things, Iranian-made ammunition, which was seized by the country’s navy last December, reports news agency AFP.

The US Navy said at the time that it had seized a fishing trawler in the Gulf of Oman that was smuggling more than 50 tons of ammunition, lighters and rocket fuel. The trawler was stopped on Thursday, December 1, on the sea route between Iran and Yemen.

According to the US Navy, the ammunition was being transferred from the IRGC to the Yemeni Houthis at the time.

of the United States in Congress, especially the Republicans have recently argued about the extent of arms aid to Ukraine.

The US military’s Central Command (Centcom) said in a statement released on Monday that “approximately 1.1 million rounds of 7.62mm rounds” have been provided to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The US Department of Defense said on Tuesday that military aid to Ukraine may be extended “a little longer than planned”, but that Congress would need to act to ensure that aid to Ukraine continues long enough.

