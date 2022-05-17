Russian attack The United States may force Russia’s insolvency, a special permit related to the payment of government bonds is about to expire

Russia is expected to run into insolvency, but so far the country has managed to handle its payments despite sanctions.

United States is considering measures that would put Russia on the brink of insolvency that the country has rebalanced since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Western economic sanctions in principle prohibit payment transactions with the Russian Ministry of Finance, the country’s central bank or the National Welfare Fund. However, the United States has had a special permit issued by the Treasury Department of the Treasury Department to receive interest and repayments on debt in the United States.

This special permit is about to expire next week, May 25, and the United States could not renew the permit. Therefore, it would be illegal in the United States to accept Russian payments. News agency Bloomberg by president Joe Biden the administration is moving forward with the decision.

The United States could use the blockade as a means of putting pressure on the Russian leader Vladimir Putinia.

“It is being considered, but the decision is not yet to be seen,” a U.S. government official told Reuters anonymously.

“We are looking at all options to increase the pressure on Putin.”

In the beginning of May Russia got paid at the last minute $ 650 million worth of maturing bonds and their interest. Even before the end of this year, Russia would have to pay almost two billion dollars worth of maturing bonds and their interest.