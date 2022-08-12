Russian attack | The United States delivered radar-guided missiles to Ukraine – It knows the difficulties for Russian air defense, expert estimates

The missiles could have been used in a possible attack by Ukraine on a base in Belarus used by Russia.

United States has supplied Ukraine with radar-guided missiles intended to destroy the radars of enemy air defense systems. Under Secretary of State for the United States Department of Defense Colin Kahl confirmed the matter at a press conference in Washington last week.

“We have added to the last packages of military assistance a number of radar-seeking missiles that can be fired from Ukrainian aircraft at Russian radar stations and other targets,” Kahl said Kyiv Post according to the magazine. Kahl went on to say that the US had also supplied parts to Ukraine’s Mig-29 fighters.

Kahl spoke shortly after photos of the remains of an AGM-88 missile in southern Ukraine were circulated on Russian social media channels. AGM-88 missiles are designed to be launched from aircraft. According to publicly available information, the missile has previously been successfully fitted to the Soviet-era military aircraft of NATO’s Central European members.

Kahl did not specify the number of missiles delivered.

I learned air warfare teacher, lieutenant colonel Lasse Louhela The National Defense University considers it obvious that it is precisely the AGM-88 HARM missiles whose performance is significant in terms of Ukraine’s defense capability.

“So far, Russia has been able to group its air defense quite freely near the front,” says Louhela. “Now the threat posed by new missiles must be taken into account.”

The radar-guided AGM-88 was introduced in 1985 and was already involved in the Persian Gulf War and numerous conflicts after that. The four-meter missile flies at twice the speed of sound and carries a rather modest 60 kg of explosives. According to Louhela, the warhead is intended to explode on the surface of the earth and damage the antenna of the target radar.

The AGM-88 HARM missile was installed on the EA-6B Prowler during the Iraq War in 2003 on the USS Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier.

From here for this reason, Louhela considers it unlikely that the missile was used in Tuesday’s attack on the Novofedorivka air base on the Crimean peninsula. Based on satellite images, the targets of the attack were fixed storage buildings and aircraft stands.

Instead, Louhela considers it possible that the missile was used in an attack on the Zjabrauka base used by the Russians in Belarus on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. There is no confirmed information about the attack in public sources.

According to eyewitnesses, several explosions took place near the city of Homel, 30 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, according to e.g. Radio Free Europe.

Ukraine and Russia have not commented on the Zjabrauka explosions in any way. Belarus has denied that Ukraine had succeeded in striking a base located in its territory.

Ukraine has claimed in the past week to have destroyed a total of 17 Russian military targets with AGM missiles so far.

The number of successful strikes may be exaggerated, but in any case, Ukraine is able to strike clearly farther with these missiles than, for example, with the much talked about Himars rocket launchers. The range of the AGM-88 HARM missile can be about 150 kilometers.

“Less than a hundred kilometers with the old models, more than with the new ones,” says Louhela.