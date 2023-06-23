Russian attack | The UN plans to add Russia to the “list of shame” for killing children in Ukraine

In its report, the UN also accuses the Russian armed forces of using children as human shields.

The UN will to add the Russian armed forces and the armed forces fighting alongside it to the international list of aggressors, because they have killed more than a hundred children during the last year’s attack on Ukraine, reports the news agencies AFP and Reuters. News agencies describe the list published in the UN’s annual report on children and armed conflicts as a “list of shame”.

According to a report to be published next week seen by news agencies, Russia has killed 136 children in Ukraine during the year 2022. In addition, it has maimed 518 children and carried out 480 attacks on schools and hospitals. The Russian armed forces have also used 91 children as human shields.

Russia has denied striking civilians since it invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The report also lists children killed by Ukrainian forces in 2022 attacks. In its attacks, Ukraine has killed 80 children, injured 175 children and made 212 attacks on schools and hospitals.

However, Ukrainian forces are not on the list of international aggressors in the report.

of the UN general secretary Antonio Guterres says in the report that it is “particularly appalled” by the number of children killed and maimed in the Russian attack, as well as the attacks on schools and hospitals. In addition, he is “particularly shocked” by similar attacks on children by Ukrainians.

The UN’s annual report on children and armed conflict includes a list of parties to the world’s conflicts that do not protect children as needed.

The purpose of the “list of shame” is to urge these actors to develop actions that protect children’s rights. The list is divided into two categories: in one category there are actors who have taken action to protect children’s rights, and in the other one there are actors who have not taken action.

The Russian armed forces and the armed forces fighting alongside it would be added to this milder side of the list of shame, i.e. it has taken steps to protect children.