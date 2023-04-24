Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Russian attack | The UN leader strongly criticized Russia at the meeting chaired by Lavrov in New York

April 24, 2023
in World Europe
Russian attack | The UN leader strongly criticized Russia at the meeting chaired by Lavrov in New York

Foreign countries|Russian invasion

“Tensions between the great powers are historically high. Likewise, the threat of conflicts has increased,” Guterres continued as Lavrov sat next to him.

United Secretary General of Nations António Guterres strongly criticized Russia directly by the Russian foreign minister To Sergei Lavrovwhen the men had gathered at the same meeting in New York, USA.

According to Guterres, Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is causing “tremendous suffering and destruction for Ukraine and Ukrainians”.

"Tensions between the great powers are historically high. Likewise, the threat of conflicts has increased," Guterres continued as Lavrov sat next to him. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

in New York a meeting of the UN Security Council is underway, where Lavrov is leading the speech. It is because Russia became the head of the Security Council at the beginning of April.

At the head of the Security Council, which is considered one of the most important bodies in terms of international peace and stability is therefore a countrywhose director Vladimir Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

At the UN meeting, Lavrov said that the international situation is currently even “more dangerous than during the Cold War” and “there is no more trust in multilateralism”.

“No one has given the Western minority permission to speak for the whole world,” Lavrov said on Monday.

Paul Whelan’s sister Elizabeth Whelan was also present at the meeting, who demanded that Russia release her brother. Paul Whelan is a former US Navy soldier who was arrested in Russia in 2018. Russia accused him of espionage, but Whelan’s arrest has been seen as political. Paul Whelan is serving a 16-year prison sentence. Picture: Timothy A. Clary/AFP

