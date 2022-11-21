Russian attack | The UN and Ukraine say they are investigating videos of alleged war crimes

According to the human rights commissioner of Ukraine, “returning fire is not a war crime”. HS’s coverage of the videos received some criticism.

Ukrainian authorities and the UN Human Rights Office have announced over the weekend that they are investigating allegations that Ukrainian soldiers shot and killed surrendered Russian soldiers on the outskirts of the Makijivka settlement in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, earlier in November.

The announcements about the investigations stem from videos that have been shared and commented on social media diligently over the past few days. According to the accusations of the Russian Ministry of Defense on Friday, the videos prove that Ukrainian soldiers killed more than ten Russian prisoners of war by shooting them in the head and thus committed war crimes.

According to Ukrainians and many Western commentators, the videos do not show unequivocal evidence of the alleged war crime, and the matter may even be the opposite. HS reported on the videos earlier last Friday – more about the newer interpretations presented later.

Russian the presidential administration, the Kremlin, stated on Monday, according to Reuters, that Russia is doing everything it can to “bring to justice” the perpetrators of the alleged war crime. In turn, Ukraine has promised that the claims and accusations will be investigated.

“Of course, the Ukrainian authorities will investigate this video,” said the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Be Stefanišyna according to news agency AP.

However, Stefanišyna had added that she considered it “very unlikely” that any war crime would have occurred. According to him, it is in Ukraine’s interest to take “as many prisoners of war as we can”, because they can be used to release Ukrainians captured by Russia in a prisoner exchange.

According to Stefanišyna, Ukraine “doesn’t have any problem” with an international investigation of the videos and the events depicting them, such as, for example, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova has called for.

Human Rights Commissioner of the Parliament of Ukraine Dmytro Lubinets on the other hand, stated on Sunday that the videos only testify to the so-called war crime committed by Russia false surrender.

“From some parts of the video – – it can be concluded that relying on the staged surrender, the Russians committed a war crime – – they opened fire on representatives of the Ukrainian armed forces. – – Returning fire is not a war crime,” he stated in Telegram according to the news channel CNN.

The video shows what are believed to be Russian soldiers who seem to want to surrender.

On the first one From the videos seen by HS, a group of soldiers assumed to be Russian come out of a low brick building and seem to surrender one by one, laying on their stomachs in the yard. They do not appear to be armed.

At the end of the video, it would seem that one more person comes out of the house and opens fire on the Ukrainian positions. The video becomes unclear at this point and cuts off suddenly.

Another video uploaded to social media, filmed from the air with a drone, shows a very similar courtyard and people in what appear to be military uniforms. The latter video shows a total of twelve people in military uniforms lying motionless on the ground, some of whom appear to be surrounded by pools of blood.

The videos were brought to HS’s attention by a Finnish expert who follows war events in Ukraine and assists the paper in verifying social media information. John Helin. He had verified the authenticity of the videos and the location.

On Friday, Helin estimated for HS that the pair of videos give “very strong evidence that the Ukrainian department committed a war crime and more or less executed a row of surrendered Russians lying on the ground”.

On Sunday, however, Helin announced on Twitter that he had changed his mind after reading other comments about the videos on social media. Some discussants thought that Helin and HS drew too far conclusions from the videos because they did not show what had happened between the two different videos.

“Having followed this discussion after Hesar’s article, it is good to admit that the war crimes case was much less clear-cut and in a grayer area than I let the article imply. So put your hand up here as a sign of error,” Helin wrote on Sunday evening.

Of some according to estimates, it is possible that after the Russian soldier started shooting, the Ukrainians returned fire and other Russians were also killed in the shooting. It has also been speculated that the soldiers who first landed on the ground were involved in the plot of the suspected false surrender and may have had hidden weapons and grenades.

Some assessments emphasized that after the shooting started, the situation could have been very confusing and the Ukrainians had to focus on their own and their comrades’ survival. In war situations, decisions are made in the blink of an eye.

“It’s easy to criticize the performance of others from an armchair. Those who have been in battles for maybe weeks, tired, stressed and suffered defeats. When you’re in close contact with the enemy and someone opens fire, there’s usually a rush,” stated one of HS’s articles criticized commentator, major general evp. Pekka Toveri on Twitter.

The of the New York Times in the published analysis the view of the latter video is described as follows:

“Russian soldiers lie motionless, presumably dead, most of them in the positions where they surrendered [ensimmäisellä videolla]. Pools of blood surround them, some appear to be bleeding from the upper body or head.”

An expert from the Physicians for Human Rights organization interviewed by the magazine Rohini Haari according to “it seems that most of them have been shot in the head. There are pools of blood. It’s a sign that they were just left there to die. There seems to have been no effort to lift them up and help them.”

At the end of the first video, the person who opened fire, assumed to be a Russian soldier, appears in the second video to have died in the places where he started the shooting.

An expert on war crimes prosecutions at Utrecht University in the Netherlands interviewed by the New York Times Iva Vukusic stated that it is impossible to solve the question of guilt based on the videos alone. According to him, the key is when the Russians have been shot.

“Was it one or two bursts of fire at that moment or right after the last Russian came out and fired at the Ukrainians? Or was it about the fact that when the immediate threat had been neutralized, it was decided to take revenge – in which case this would more clearly be a war crime.”

According to Vukusic, Ukraine now has an opportunity to show that it thoroughly and transparently investigates the events shown in the videos and the events surrounding them, thus conveying the message that “we don’t want a dirty war”, but an “honorable and legal” war.

The forensic medicine department of the French National Gendarmerie, with the help of Ukrainian volunteers, investigated the mass grave in Butcha last April. Russian soldiers are suspected of hundreds of war crimes in Butša alone.

Russia has shown no willingness to investigate war crimes by its own soldiers, which Ukraine says may have occurred in the tens of thousands since February. Nevertheless, Russia has vigorously demanded an investigation into the alleged crimes of the Ukrainians.

Last spring, the Ukrainian authorities and the international media reported on several war crimes that the Russians were suspected of committing in the city of Butsha against civilians and soldiers. The brigade suspected of the acts received from the President of Russia From Vladimir Putin honorary title of the prestigious guard.