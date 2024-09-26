Russian attack | The Ukrainian armed forces also destroyed a Russian aircraft equipped with the Starlink system, according to a Ukrainian website

Russian invasion|The Russian armed forces have previously used the system in Ukraine, although the export of the system to Russia is prohibited.

Ukrainian armed forces also destroyed the Russian Shahed-136 attack aircraft, which was equipped with the Starlink satellite communication system, reports the Ukrainian Defense Express news site.

Getting hold of the Defense Express in pictures you can see plane wreckage lying in a field, among which are parts of the Starlink system. At least one piece of scrap has the Starlink logo and the system’s serial number. The rest of the serial number has been censored from the pictures.

The news site speculates that the Shahed drone may have been chosen to carry the system due to the drone’s long range and design. Shahed’s maximum range is up to 2,000 kilometers, and its body has plenty of free space for the system.

Starlink joining them as part of long-range attack aircraft gives Russia the opportunity to collect intelligence information with the aircraft, as well as to guide them during the flight.

According to information from Defense Express, the aircraft was shot down on Wednesday night.

The system use is closed in Russia and Crimea. The export of systems to Russia is also prohibited as part of Western sanctions. Despite this, the system has been seen in use by Russian forces before.

Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has told Russia getting systems through Middle Eastern countries. By Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty statement according to the Russians get Starlink systems through Europe.

Starlink is a multi-billionaire Elon Musk’s a product of the company owned by SpaceX, whose purpose is to provide commercial internet connections all over the globe. The system connects its users to the Internet via satellites.

Originally designed for civilian use, the system became an important part of Ukraine’s defense battle immediately after the start of a full-scale Russian attack. Ukraine has been able to use it to replace many communication systems that have been destroyed by Russian attacks.

SpaceX is objected to direct armed use of the system, for example as a long-range weapon control system.

Despite this, the armed forces of Ukraine are used system for controlling its unmanned sea vessels, among other things.