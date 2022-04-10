Russian attack The threat of a major Russian invasion is growing in eastern Ukraine, and civilians are seeking to get out from under it

Mariupol suspects Russia of forcibly relocating its inhabitants to Russia through a concentration camp in Novoazovsk. On the other hand, there are no humanitarian corridors in occupied Kherson.

Civies are now seeking mass exodus from eastern Ukraine as the threat of a major Russian invasion increases.

4,553 people fled eastern Ukraine through humanitarian corridors opened on Saturday, said Ukraine’s deputy prime minister Iryna Vereštšuk On his Facebook page. The number is lower than on Friday, when more than 6,600 fled.

On Sunday, nine humanitarian corridors were opened in Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhia, according to Vereshchuk.

It is still obvious that not all civilians can get out of eastern Ukraine. Not everyone even wants to leave. The situation is tense and worrying as Russia concentrates its armed forces to the east and the threat of a major attack intensifies.

Russia began relocating people from eastern Ukraine to the Russian side even before the February attack.

The HS compiled information on the situation of civilians in key cities in eastern Ukraine.

Mariupol

Donetsk in the city of Mariupol in the region, Russia is trying to take over the city center. The fighting continues.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk, 192 of those evacuated through the evacuation corridor on Saturday were residents of Mariupol. On Sunday, evacuation corridors were opened from Mariupol to at least the parts of Zaporizhia still in Ukrainian possession.

The Mariupol City Administration estimates that there are still more than 100,000 civilians in the city. At least 5,000 residents are estimated to have died.

Provided The information of the Mariupol city administration is correct, considerably civilians were transported from Mariupol to Russia during the war.

Mayor of Mariupol Vadim Boychenko told Ukrainian television that 31,000 Mariupol residents had first been taken from the city to Novoazovsky near the Russian border for a kind of concentration camp.

At the camp, civilians have been fingerprinted and forced to sign various commitments. Some people have been waiting at the camp for up to weeks before being transferred to Russia, for example in Tomsk, Astrakhan and Tambov. Some of the people taken to the camp have been threatened with guns.

According to the Mariupol City Government, people who are willing to prove their experiences have signed up for them. The mayor’s comments were made by the Mariupol City Administration in the Telegram on its channel.

One of the carriages of a train parked in Kramatorsk after a missile strike on Friday.

Kramatorsk and Slovjansk

Donetsk the appalling situation of the city of Kramatorsk in the region rose to headlines on Fridaywhen the Russian armed forces fired at the railway station with the Toshka-U missile.

The station had a British man who had been visiting Kramatorsk at the same time Sky News according to the time of the incident, about 4,000 civilians were on their way to escape. According to Ukraine, 52 civilians were killed, including five children. More than a hundred people were injured.

At least three trains were announced to depart from Slovyansk, just north of Kramatorsk, on Sunday to reach, for example, Khmelnitsky in central Ukraine or Odessa.

On Monday, Russia bombed a bus between Kramatorsk and Kharkov. Popular Ukrainian musician Svyatoslav Vakartšuk document the destruction at the scene.

Luhansk

Luhansk nine trains were to be evacuated from the besieged area on Sunday, the governor said Serhi Haidai messaging service in Telegram. Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk also announced the evacuation corridors out of Luhansk.

The night before Sunday, Severodonetsk in the Luhansk region was bombed, Ukrainska Pravda reported. One person died in the bombing and two were wounded.

Donetsk

Sunday during the night before and on Sunday morning, Russia fired grenade fire at at least five villages and small towns in the Donetsk region, Ukrainska Pravda told Telegram.

Ukrainian Railway Company According to Ukraliznytsyan on Sunday there are no local trains to or from Donetsk.

A convoy of thirty buses, bringing people fleeing Mariupol and Melitopol, arrived in Zaporizhia on the evening of 1 April.

Zaporizhia

Deputy Prime Minister According to Vereshchuk’s announcement, 3,233 residents of the Zaporizhia region were allowed to leave through humanitarian corridors on Saturday.

About two-thirds of the Zaporizhia region is held by the Russian armed forces. Russia has taken over the city of Melitopol, for example. From there, 529 residents of Melitopol escaped through a humanitarian corridor on Saturday.

In the city of Enerhodar, the Russian armed forces have opened a radio channel. Local media according to the channel, Russian music is played and the President of Russia is praised Vladimir Putinia.

For the time being, there are local trains in the Zaporizhia region.

Kherson

Kherson the area is in the possession of the Russian armed forces and there was no official evacuation route from there on Saturday. However, people leave, but at their own risk.

According to Ukrainska Pravada, there is a humanitarian catastrophe in Kherson. The forces following Russia, and apparently the Russian soldiers themselves, have been said to be robbing and throwing hand grenades at residential buildings.

British Broadcasting Corporation BBC Ukrainian language service locals interviewed said indiscipline, violence and looting were particularly perpetrated by the paramilitary forces of the “People’s Republic” of Donetsk.

According to another local, the Russians are also intimidating Khersons and barking at them as drug addicts.

In Nova Kakhovka, the Russians are distributing propaganda in preparation for a vote to declare Kherson a “People’s Republic”. Voting propaganda is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, according to which brochures about the vote have been distributed to the public.