Russian attack The sports star spent 21 days with his wife in a corner of the basement when a decision had to be made: death or escape – Now he tells what he saw on a life-threatening journey from Mariupol to Finland

Until a week ago, Jaroslav Semenenko believed he would die of either thirst or bombing Russia. Now he wants to tell you what he saw in Mariupol.

Top swimmer Jaroslav Semenenko has been saved from death three times. The first time, however, he lost his hand, the second and third his home.

The Ukrainian swimmer star and Paralympic medalist now sits at the corner table of the Lohja Sports College and looks outwardly well, but the look is serious.

Only a week ago he was in Ukraine. Semenenko hid his wife Anastasijan with his house in the basement of Mariupol, which has been besieged by Russian soldiers since the end of February.

The heat in the basement was eight degrees. Electricity had been cut off throughout the city. In March, food and drink began to be scarce. When the water ran out, Semenenkot emptied the radiators and drank the heating water.

Then that too ended.

Olipa once a nine-year-old boy who dreamed of a football career. His family of seven lived in the small town of Krasnohorivka in eastern Ukraine near Donetsk.

The boy, Jaroslav, practiced football in earnest. He moved in a gang of street children where tobacco burned as early as elementary school. Jaroslav also burned his time but then stated that smoking slows down running on the field. Burning remained, running speed increased.

A large telephone exchange was built near Yaroslav’s home. Children in the area ran along the construction site. Once they made a discovery: the door to an exciting-looking warehouse had been left unlocked. A large transformer was located in the warehouse.

“If you just touch the plastic parts, nothing happens to you,” a Yaroslav guy told him.

The door was still open when the children returned to the construction site the next day. And next. They play in the stock for a week.

Going to the construction site was, of course, forbidden. Jaroslav, in his own words, the kindest child in the family, was placed under house arrest. But when Big Brother went out one night and didn’t close the door on his way, Jaroslav stung after him. The boys headed to a familiar playground.

Jaroslav Semenenko remembers the feeling that someone would push him, even though there was no one behind him. Anyway, he faltered. The hand hit the transformer.

The electric shock was huge, with a voltage of 6,000 volts. It pulled Yaroslav’s second hand to the surface of the transformer.

The shock gave rise to a large arc and fire.

The brother tried to turn the transformer off but failed. He ran to a convenience store to ask for help. The child’s account of the electric fire was not believed there.

A car with a load of soft drinks drove into the yard of the store. The driver saw what was happening in the transformer booth and rushed to tear Yaroslav out but got himself an electric shock.

Eventually, after too many minutes, the power was cut off from the entire district. It came from a nearby factory. There Yaroslav’s distressed brother had been listened to.

Yaroslav was conscious throughout the electric shock. He says he remembers exactly how it felt when the foam extinguishers were turned towards him and the flames were extinguished. He tried to get up and go for a walk, but someone grabbed him by the armpits and lifted him on a stretcher. In the ambulance, he lost consciousness.

Jaroslav spent a day in the hospital ward, occasionally woke up and fell asleep again. He should have been cut, but the expertise of the local hospital was not enough. In front was a transfer to Donetsk, a unit specializing in the treatment of burns.

From there, Jaroslav woke up after the operation and found that he no longer had his hands.

“I cried for a very long time,” he says.

And she’s crying now.

Swimmer Jaroslav Semenenko believes that Ukraine will not remain Russia’s only target. He wants to warn Finland: “If you want peace, you must prepare for war.”

Jaroslav Sitting next to Semenenko is his wife Anastasia. On the other side is the vice-president of the Slava Ukraine Association Pasi Sipiläwho interprets the interview, and the press office of the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine Natalia Harach.

Semenenkot is at the Kisakallio Sports College thanks to Slava Ukraine. The last few days are in this magazine as well It is explained how the association, together with the Finnish Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Education and Culture, has arranged for almost 40 para-athletes and their families to come to Finland.

Sipilä has warned about Semenenko’s situation in advance. The athlete’s experiences are heavy and can be difficult to tell.

Still, Semenenko wants to talk. Also about the war, although the traumatic events associated with it are only a moment away.

Semenenko has witnessed the war twice. In 2014, he lived with his wife in Donetsk when Russian-backed separatist forces launched an attack in eastern Ukraine. Jaroslav and Anastasia woke up to the sounds of the fire, packed their belongings, and left.

The couple lived the suitcase life of an athlete of their time until settling in Mariupol last fall. The choice proved dangerous. Mariupol has been one of the bloodiest cities in the Ukrainian war. Residents have died not only from bullets and bombs but also from dehydration and malnutrition.

Semenenkot dove in the basement for 21 days. Because there was no electricity, connections to the outside world were broken and food could not be put.

“The worst was not the cold, but the understanding that we will be killed one way or another,” says Jaroslav Semenenko.

Dying of hunger and thirst seemed probable. At the end of the hideout, Semenenko had no more dry rice. Without water and the opportunity to cook, there was no joy.

Once I had to go out to cook. That’s when a missile flew 50 meters away, killing a hundred people, Semenenko says.

They decided to try to escape. Luckily, their car tank was full of gas. They were allowed to replace the broken tire with the help of a neighbor. They picked up the other couple and their baby and set off to drive.

Jaroslav Semenenko reasoned that stopping should be avoided until the last. It would be harder to hit a moving object than a stationary one. He tells of a column of cars they traveled some distance with. It waited for a while on the road.

“Everything was killed,” Semenenko says.

On the way, corpses, fires, ruins were visible from the car windows.

“Russia does not feel any value. All living things are killed. ”

In Donetsk at the hospital in 1996, Jaroslav Semenko’s mother was given two options. Either the boy dies or his hand has to be amputated.

Jaroslav Semenenko, who lost his hand in the electric shock, learned to live independently at a young age. He lived alone, cooked and took care of the home. Today he is helped in the daily life of his wife Anastasia Semenenko.

“Mom chose life,” Semenenko says.

According to the doctor, it was a miracle at all that the child’s heart had endured a long electric shock.

Five surgeries were performed in two weeks. After leaving the hospital, Semenenko learned to walk again. At bedtime, the muscles were atrophied.

Although the movement began to flow a few months later, the mental recovery was slower. The handless child was bullied at school.

And it wasn’t easy at home either. Semenenko describes his mother as gentle, empathetic, and intelligent, but he would not want to remember his father. Dad drank, behaved violently, and was constantly in trouble, eventually going to jail.

The mother was left alone with five children. The situation was further exacerbated when the mother was involved in a motorcycle accident and injured her leg.

When Semenenko was 14, his mother died. 16-year-old big brother Serhi took care of Semenenko to the best of his ability. At first the brothers stayed in a dormitory, but soon a brother’s girlfriend Julijan the family took the boys with them.

“It started a happier, more ordinary phase of life,” Semenenko says. He estimates that it took 6-8 years after the electric shock before he felt like himself again.

Julija and her and Serhi’s child are now safe in Lohja. Serhi, a man of working age, remained in Ukraine.

21st century at the beginning Jaroslav Semenenko saw on television para-sport. That raised the question. Even though he didn’t become a football player, I guess he could do something. But how?

After a long search, Semenenko found a taxi driver who took him to the packages of a local basketball coach. The coach asked what Semenenko could do. Could this run?

Semenenko started athletics at the age of 18. A helpful basketball coach drove him to the rehearsals and back. In 2007, swimming came up. Would Semenenko want to try? He wanted to.

Semenenko had practiced for more than half a year when he was selected to the Ukrainian team at the 2008 Beijing Paralympics. In swimming, the competition was fierce, but Semenenko rose to fifth place in his sport. It was a tremendous performance from a fresh swimmer.

Water has been a favorite element for Semenenko since he was a child. When he realized he could perhaps support his family by swimming, his motivation grew.

Semenenko is apparently proud to have been able to earn a living by playing sports. He says that before the profession, the surrogate family supported him as much as he could. It meant that on Semenenko’s training days, the family saved food so that payments could be taken care of.

Medal cabinet began to get filling. Silver and bronze from the World Championships, gold, silver and bronze from the European Championships. Bronze from the Rio de Janeiro Paralympics. Last year, Semenenko grabbed double gold and one silver from the European Championships.

Chinese team Weiyi Yuan and Ukrainian Jaroslav Semenenko will swim at the Tokyo Paralympics in August 2021.

Of course, there have been no workouts for many months. But today Semenenko gets into the water for a long time, in the Lohja-based recreational swimming pool in Neidonkeita. We’re going along.

A shiny blue car is parked in the parking lot of the sports college. For Anastasia Semenenko drove from Ukraine to Finland. There are small traces of a dangerous trip left in the car. Dent in the roof, scratches in dust caps.

Now we jump into the Photographer’s car. Jaroslav goes to the front seat. Anastasija fastens her seat belt and sits in the back seat.

We’re chatting with Google Translate. Anastasija says that everything has gone well in Finland. Semenenkot has admired the nature here and seen deer in the Lohja field. They didn’t know much about Finland in advance.

“We knew this is Santa’s homeland,” Anastasia writes.

In the maiden oasis, Jaroslav Semenenko jumps on track four. His swimming is smooth and fast. It seems miraculous that no hands are needed for swimming at all.

At the finish, Semenenko’s time is recorded from the moment his head touches the end.

Anastasija stands by the pool and looks pleased. Jaroslav has been nervous, and bathing makes him feel better, I read in the translation application.

As we leave the swimming pool, Anastasia puts on her husband’s jacket and pulls on the zipper.

In the college cafeteria, Jaroslav Semenenko says that the couple is used to doing everything together. They met at a bus stop in Donetsk in 2008.

Jaroslav was leaving home for training. The weather was chilly and rainy. He saw a girl at the stop holding an umbrella and asked if she could come to safety from the rain under the shade.

Semenenkos complement the story alternately and laugh.

“It was love at first sight,” says Jaroslav.