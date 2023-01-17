Russian attack | The Serbian president asked Wagner to stop recruiting his citizens

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić asked the Wagner group to stop recruiting Serbs. Fighting in conflicts abroad is against Serbian law.

Serbian president Aleksandar Vučić said on Monday that Russia should stop trying to recruit Serbian mercenaries to fight in Ukraine, Reuters reports.

Vučić criticized Russian websites and social media groups for Serbian-language advertisements in which the Wagner group invites volunteers to join their forces.

“Why do you at Wagner invite someone from Serbia when you know it’s against our regulations?” Vučić said on Serbian television, according to Reuters.

Serbian legislation prohibits its citizens from participating in conflicts abroad. Dozens of Serbians have been convicted of fighting on Russia’s side in Ukraine.

Reuters Serbian volunteers fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015. There is no information on the exact numbers, but according to observers, dozens of Serbians have taken part in the fighting since 2014.

There are extreme nationalist pro-Russian organizations in Serbia that support Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Vučić has denied that the Russian president Vladimir Putin the ally-led Wagner Group would have a presence in Serbia.

News channel Radio Free Europe in January, photos were published on social media purporting to be Serbian fighters in the Zaporizhia region of Ukraine. The authenticity of the images has not been verified.

Serbia is an ally of Russia and has not imposed sanctions against Russia. There is economic and military cooperation between the countries. However, Serbia has condemned the Russian attack, and the country is applying to join the European Union.