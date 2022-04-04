Russian attack The season for the Saimaa canal has begun, but icebreakers and ships are not going there – The risks are considered too great, as half of the canal is on the Russian side

“Shipping companies are careful, probably for good reason,” says the port services provider.

Saimaa the canal season officially opened on monday, but so far no ships are going there.

The fairway, which is partly on the Russian side, is now being avoided by icebreakers, shipowners and also by companies whose products are usually transported along the canal.

The risks of movement in Russian territorial waters are considered to be too great after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Companies are now looking for alternative routes to transport their products. The cargo has been transferred to Finnish seaports by train and truck.

Saimaa the canal is the only waterway that connects the Saimaa watershed to the sea. The 43-kilometer canal runs from Lappeenranta via Vyborg to the Gulf of Finland. Almost half of the canal is on the Russian side.

Season despite the opening, the fairway is still frozen. It has usually been opened by icebreakers from the Gulf of Finland, but going on the route is considered too great a risk. The risk is related to the fact that the breakers are afraid of being stuck in Lake Saimaa.

“If, while they were in Saimaa breaking the ice, some significant changes took place and the canal closed. The breakers would be trapped in Lake Saimaa and would no longer be able to return to the sea, ”explains Juuso Kummola From the fairway agency.

According to him, the Fairway Agency is investigating the minimization of risks or whether to start breaking ice from the lake area.

Same the risks also apply to shipowners. For example, the Helsinki Chartering shipping company intends to stay out of the channel for the time being.

“It’s considered too risky at the moment. Our customers have also stated that they may not want to carry their children through it either. The cooperative has been found to have it [Saimaan kanavaa] not currently used, ”says the CEO Jari Järvi Helsinki Charteringista.

The near future also looks quiet in the port of Joensuu, where usually a lot of export products leave when the Saimaa canal is open.

“Everyone I know has said to watch for a little while. Shipping companies are careful, probably for a good reason, ”says the CEO Pekka Mononen About Joensuun Laivaus Oy. It handles port services in the ports of Joensuu and Kitee Puhos.

Fertilizer manufacturer For Yara, the Saimaa Canal has been an important channel for the world from the Siilinjärvi mills. Yara’s shipping manager Anna Näsin according to shipowners, they have now indicated that they do not dare to ship their vessels to Russian territorial waters.

“Of course it’s a big blow if we don’t get to use it,” he says.

Yara has shipped products from Siilinjärvi through the Saimaa canal, mainly for export, such as fertilizers to Europe. Gypsum has also been transported by ship from Siilinjärvi to the fields on the southwest coast of Finland to prevent phosphorus leaching into the water. Some raw materials have also entered the Siilinjärvi mills through the canal.

According to Näs, Yara will now move the transports through the port of Kokkola. Land transport to Kokkola is handled by rail.

“We have been shipping fertilizers through Kokkola anyway when the canal has been closed during the winter. It is the best – or least bad – alternative route for Lake Siilinjärvi, ”he says.

The arrangement will mean additional costs for the company, but Näsi will not tell you what the amounts are.

“Of course it’s an important thing, but we have to remember that there is a war in Europe.”

Finland Channel Commissioner, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Transport and Communications Minna Kivimäki According to the report, the Saimaa canal could be opened because the canal traffic is not subject to EU sanctions and Russia has not announced any restrictions on canal traffic.

“We have focused on the fact that, as part of Finland’s infrastructure and bus network, the canal is used for traffic. But the decision on whether to operate there must be made on the basis of the operators’ own risk assessment, ”says Kivimäki.

“An awful lot of traffic is probably not expected. That is the situation. ”