Russian attack | The sale of Ukrainian assets finances Russia’s war of aggression

Russian invasion|Russia nationalizes and sells Ukrainian property in its occupied territories. According to the occupation authorities, it uses the funds to finance its war of aggression.

Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, was photographed in Simferopol in March 2014, shortly after Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. According to Aksyonov, the nationalization and sales of Ukrainian property will finance Russia’s military operations in Ukraine.

Elina Saarilahti HS

2:00 am

Russia increases its war coffers by nationalizing Ukrainian property in the occupied territories and selling it. According to the Russian authorities, it operates in this way both on the Crimean peninsula, which it has occupied since 2014, and on at least two other Ukrainian territories it has occupied.