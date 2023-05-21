Russian attack | The Russian media rejoices: “Bahmut became Artyomovsk!”

Russia announced the “legal” takeover of Bahmut for the first time almost two months ago.

21.5. 17:23

Russia has announced having taken over the entire city of Bahmut, for which Russian and Ukrainian forces have been fighting a grueling battle for almost ten months.

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday In a Twitter post, that “Artyomovsky’s release has been completed”. Russia talks about the capture of Bahmut, which has turned into ruins, as “liberation”.

In Russia, Bahmut is used instead of its Ukrainian name, its Soviet-era Russian name Artyomovsk. Also on the weekend, for example Komsomolskaya Pravda magazine presented the transfer of the Ukrainian city to Russia under the headline: “Bahmut became Artyomovsk!”

Ukraine has denied Russia’s claims. Based on open data sources from the map it appears that the vast majority of the city center seems to be under Russian control.

Bahmut’s taking over would be Russia’s first major victory in more than ten months. It has significant symbolic value, which can be seen in the news.

Many Russian media, such as Lenta.rurecalled how the bloody battles have lasted for 224 days.

Russia announced the capture of Bahmut to the day one year after the capture of Mariupol, i.e. May 20. On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs commemorated the anniversary of the capture of the coastal city on Twitter.

separatist leader of the Donetsk region Denis Pushil he also brought up the symbolism of the date of the occupation.

“A year ago exactly on this day in Mariupol, the fighters of the Nazi Azov Battalion surrendered as prisoners. The date May 20 has twice already become special for us,” Pušilin wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

Seizure celebrate RBK publication including the vice president of the Security Council, the former president of Russia Dmitry Medvedevwho saw in the matter an opportunity to wink Elon Musk.

Last October, Musk asked Medvedev how things were going at Bahmut. Now Medvedev responded on Twitter: “Elon Musk, you asked me about Bahmut… Come and see for yourself.”

Russian media mention that Ukraine has denied the capture of Bahmut, although they still report about the “complete” capture of the city. Ukraine does not recognize its loss, Ria Novosti write.

Westerners experts have not seen much strategic value in Bahmut. There are advocates of strategic importance in the Russian media.

Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu has justified the battle from the city by the fact that with its control it would be easier for Russia to push deeper and deeper into the country, Lenta.ru said on Saturday.

Ria Novosti writes that the capture of Bahmut opens the way for Russian troops towards Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. According to him, the Ukrainian armed forces have important bases there. According to it, capturing the city will also help in preparing to defend against a Ukrainian counterattack.

Izvestijan the analyst interviewed already in December Vladislav Shurygin according to which, by controlling Bahmut, the Ukrainian forces can be separated into two parts in Donbas, i.e. in Eastern Ukraine, in the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Šurygin also estimates that taking control of the city could play a decisive role for the Ukrainian forces in Avdijivka and threatening Russia in Donetsk.

There are also those in Russia who think that the value of capturing Bahmut is above all symbolic. According to Lenta, such an opinion has been expressed by a military analyst Yevgeni Norin. According to him, the symbolic value of Bahmut arose above all from the fact that both sides spent a considerable number of troops in the battles that took place in the city.

At issue is not the first time that Russia has rushed to announce that it has captured Bahmut.

Russian forces announced the “legal” takeover of Bahmut already almost two months ago, when they said they raised the Russian flag on the roof of the administrative building.