Russian attack | The Russian lieutenant fled to Lithuania

Korolev has applied for political asylum in Lithuania.

Russian lieutenant Ivan Korolev fled his home country to Lithuania on Thursday, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC Russia Department.

Korolev crossed the Lithuanian border illegally and reached Vilnius, where he was arrested and sent to the Pabradė immigration center.

Korolev has applied for political asylum in Lithuania. He told the BBC’s special correspondent about it.

“I decided to leave Russia on August 3, because I don’t want to participate in the bloody war started by my country,” Korolev said.

Korolev according to what he said, he was in the army, but did not fight in the territory of Ukraine. He said that he had delivered ammunition to the Russian troops and that he had been the assistant director of accounting for the artillery ammunition warehouse.

The BBC has not been able to confirm Korolev’s story, but has seen his military passport.