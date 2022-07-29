Russian attack | The Russian attack seems to have stopped – Is it because of an “operational pause” or has the Ukrainian counterattack really caught the wind?

Ukraine has recently accelerated its efforts to recapture Russian-occupied territories in the southern parts of the country, while Russia’s advance in Ukraine has stalled.

Several Western military experts estimate that the long-range weapons supplied by the Western allies have opened the possibility for Ukraine to turn the course of the war in its favor. The evaluations are told by, among other things CNN and The Washington Post.

Also the president of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has estimated that Western arms aid, especially the accurate US Himars rocket launchers, changed the course of the war.

At the beginning of summer, the United States announced that it would send Ukraine M142 Himars rocket launchers and suitable ammunition. They have made it possible for the Ukrainian troops to shoot accurately and at longer distances than before from behind the Russian military lines. The Ukrainians have used them to destroy several Russian command and control centers, ammunition depots, and logistics hubs such as bridges.

To Zelensky by At the beginning of the war, Russia fired 12,000 artillery rounds per day, compared to a couple of thousand for Ukraine. Now, Ukraine fires about 6,000 times a day, while Russia suffers from a lack of ammunition and soldiers.

According to the president, the change in the balance of firepower has led to a decrease in losses: “In May-June, Ukraine lost 100-200 soldiers per day, now the number is around 30”, Zelenskyi estimates.

HS gathered together the most significant turning points of the war during the summer.

Ukraine is chasing Kherson back

Ukraine has now announced its intention to recapture the southern, strategically important city of Kherson from Russia by September. In order to achieve that, Ukraine will probably try to cut off the supply routes of the Russian forces.

“The Kherson region will certainly be freed by September,” said an assistant to the governor of Kherson Serhi Hlan On Ukrainian TV on July 24.

“A turning point has been reached on the battlefield. It can be seen that in the latest operations, the armed forces of Ukraine dominate the battle,” Hlan described.

According to him, the armed forces have moved from defense to counterattack.

Local residents seek financial aid in the Russian-controlled city of Kherson on July 25.

Russia occupied the city of Kherson already at the beginning of March. Taking the city was its first major victory of the war. According to information from the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), in September, Russia plans to hold a referendum on joining Russia in the occupied territories. However, Russia has denied the allegations of vote planning.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told Reuters earlier in July that the goals of Russia’s “special operation” have recently expanded to include Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine, as well as Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

However, the British Ministry of Defense disagrees with the change in Russia’s goals.

“Russia has not ‘expanded’ its war; long-term possession of these areas was almost certainly the original objective of the invasion,” British Ministry of Defence tweeted on Sunday.

The Kherson region would not only guarantee Russia a land connection to the Crimean peninsula, which it seized in 2014, but would also solve the ever-worsening water problem in Crimea. Crimea gets its water from the Kherson region. However, Ukraine has cut off the water supply to the region.

A water canal in half outside the village of Nikolskoye in Crimea. Ukrainian authorities cut off freshwater supplies from the mainland after the peninsula was annexed by Russia in March 2014. Crimean authorities imposed restrictions on the use of freshwater for irrigating fields to ensure water supply to Crimean cities.

Russia has not had significant gains for a month

Russian the troops have not achieved new significant territorial conquests for almost a month.

Russia’s most recent victory was in July, when it captured the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk, which gave it control over the entire Luhansk region. The capture of Lysychansk was also Russia’s only significant strategic victory after it had to withdraw from the Kiev region in April.

According to ISW, Russian troops only made small attacks along the front. Mostly they are focused on defending their possessions in the south.

Russia’s little progress on the military front can be explained at least in part by the “operational pause”, from which the country’s defense minister Sergei Shoigu announced after Russia gained control of Lysychansk. According to Putin, the break gives the Russian soldiers the opportunity to “rest and develop their combat ability”.

However, the end of the “operational pause” announced by Shoigu on July 16 has not brought about a visible change in the intensity of Russia’s attacks.

Successful attacks on important targets from Ukraine

Summer during the period, there has been frequent news about successful attacks by Ukrainians on Russian ammunition depots and stations.

Ukraine’s counterattack is now gaining momentum, the British Ministry of Defense tweeted on Thursday, when Ukraine had hit the Antonivskyi bridge crossing the Dnieper river for the third time with Himars.

Traces of Ukrainian shelling on the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson on July 27. The image is a screenshot from a social media video.

Destroying the Antonivskyj bridge is important for Ukraine’s counterattack, as it is almost one and a half kilometers the long bridge serves as the main supply route between the Russian forces stationed on the western bank of the river in the city of Kherson and other Russian forces. It is not clear whether the attacks have rendered the bridge completely unusable, but videos posted on social media show significant damage, and the bridge is at least temporarily closed.

According to the British Ministry of Defence, it is “very likely that crossing the bridge will not be possible”. According to it, the city of Kherson, which is “the most politically significant population center occupied by Russia”, is now virtually isolated from other Russian-occupied areas.

However, the Russians still control large areas northeast of the city and may be able to replenish forces on the west side of the river with the help of pontoon bridges and ferries across the Dnipro, CNN reports.

Ukrainian military leaders believe that this month’s strikes on Russian weapons depots and logistics hubs could turn the tide of the war.

Several front-line soldiers have supported the claim, telling CNN that Russia is already firing at them significantly less than before.

Antonivskyi Bridge on July 27. The bridge was closed to civilians due to Ukrainian shelling.

A military professorgeneral staff lieutenant colonel Marko Palokangas It is from the National Defense University evaluatedthat the influence of the Himars can really be seen.

Also George BarriosISW’s Russia analyst is of the opinion that the supply of Himars has played a decisive role in the fact that initiative is shifting from Russia to Ukraine.

“Ukraine has changed the nature of the conflict with its ability to attack the rear of the Russian forces,” also says Phillips O’Brienwho is a professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

“In the coming months, we will see how Ukraine regains the initiative to attack, and then we will see if Ukraine can push the Russian forces back.”

With the help of Himars missiles, Ukraine has forced the Russians to move their ammunition stocks further from the front. This has lengthened the supply lines of the Russian forces and complicated the logistics of getting the necessary replenishments to the units that need them.

“Russia does not have a good automated logistics system. It requires a lot of manual work and is not very efficient,” says The Washington Post Rob Leewho works at the Institute for Foreign Policy Studies in Philadelphia and is a former US Marine infantry officer.

By striking the command and control centers, Ukraine aims to eliminate the officers and commanders who would give orders to the soldiers.

“We know from the way the Russians fight that they need someone to tell them what to do. By being able to kill the people who are telling them what to do, you are able to stop these people from moving forward,” explains Lee.

Harvesting continued in the village of Muzyvka in the Kherson region on July 26.

The next steps are difficult to assess

Is however, too early to predict the end of the Russian offensive, analysts say, according to The Washington Post. Russia is now conducting a massive recruitment campaign at home, which will allow it to get much-needed soldiers to compensate for its losses.

In addition, there are increasing signs that Russian forces are increasing their military presence in Kherson. For the past two weeks, large military convoys have been driven through Melitopol from Mariupol to Kherson, CNN reports.

While long-range missiles have helped Ukraine prevent the advance of Russian forces, they are not helping Ukraine make territorial gains, says Rob Lee.

Wins will depend more on Ukraine’s ability to get enough manpower, artillery and ammunition to push back Russian forces, and Russia still has a numerical advantage on its side, Lee says.

In addition, there is concern about whether the West will be able to continue supplying the necessary amounts of ammunition in the future as well.

In the end, the continuation may depend on which side’s forces have better endurance. According to Lee, it is not clear whether the advantage is on the side of Russia or Ukraine.