Russian attack | The residents started to rebuild the village near Kiev, the mines still sow fear and destruction

About one-sixth of Ukraine’s surface area is estimated to be dangerous due to mines or unexploded ordnance, says Rauli Kortet, a teacher at the Department of Military Science from the National Defense University.

of Kiev The village of Myla, located on the western side, was the target of Russian military operations in the early weeks of the war of aggression, at the end of February 2022.

A good year later Kateryna Papina stands on the roof of his apartment building and points to the west, where the green gas station sign shines. From there, Russian tanks fired at the village.

Myla is located along the Žytomyr highway. Along the road, Russian soldiers tried to reach Kiev. Many houses in the village are still badly damaged after a year, in March 2023. So is Papina’s home.

At one time, the brick-built apartment building had apartments on six levels. Now the floor of the sixth floor serves as the roof of the house, and most of the residents live on the first three floors, like Papina. The fifth floor was damaged in a fire caused by gunfire, and only one family lives there.

“They have nowhere to go. Otherwise, people won’t live there.”

Kateryna Papina’s home is badly torn apart.

The Russians retreated from Myla’s neighborhood in late March 2022, and the neighborhood began repairing the house.

According to Papina, the corridors of the sixth floor were chest-high in debris. The layer was emptied by hand, and the scrap was transported down with the help of ropes. After that, Papina and her friends coated the former floor of the sixth floor, now the roof, so that the water does not flow down into the apartments.

Papina says that the people of Myla have not received help for reconstruction from the Ukrainian government. However, it is clear to him and the others that they want to live in the village.

Kateryna Papina in a mined area near the village of Myla. The villagers have requested that the environment be cleared of mines.

Russians after retreating, the danger did not disappear in Myla. The parking lot of the gas station with a green sign is bordered by a steel fence, behind which a minefield opens.

By following the edge of the fence, you get to the passageway beaten by car tires. On the left side there is a fence and on the right side there are red skull signs that warn of mines.

Papina says that a woman who lived in the village died last summer after stepping into a mine on a berry picking trip. The villagers have requested that the environment be cleared of mines. According to Papina, the answer has been that the deminers are now in the east.

“They tell us not to go into the forest. But people love the forest, you can’t say that to them.”

National Defense University teacher of the military art department, lieutenant colonel Rauli Kortet says that a total area of ​​approximately one hundred thousand square kilometers in Ukraine is estimated to be dangerous due to mines and unexploded ordnance.

For comparison, Finland’s area is just under 340,000 square kilometers and Ukraine’s is about 600,000.

Kortet says that in addition to open battle areas, the Russians have mined built targets.

“The anti-personnel mines used in mining are usually installed on routes carried by foot. When installed on the ground, they mutilate the limb. Some models jump into the air and splinter and these splinters do damage.”

Doctors without borders – organization has reported that anti-personnel mines have been found in hospitals in Kherson, Donetsk and Izyum.

Kortet says that demining in Ukraine will take tens of years and the country will probably need external help in the task. Mines do not lose their destructive power for a long time.

Kortet points out that the Finnish Defense Forces still clears explosives from recent wars every year. According to him, hardly any mines have been found since the Finnish wars.