Russian attack The researcher predicts “new butts” in eastern Ukraine at the start of Russia’s major offensive

Conquests in eastern Ukraine would also be a burden on Russia. Experience in Donetsk and Luhansk has shown that maintaining separatist areas is costly and of little political use.

Easter holidays after a new page turned to the Ukrainian war after the president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said Russia had launched a major offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Also the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu said the next phase in Russia’s “special operation” was about to begin. According to them, Russia is now focusing on “liberating” the “People’s Republics” of Donetsk and Luhansk in Donbass.

On Tuesday, Russia was reported to have already carried out several free strikes along the eastern front line.

Although the intensity of the warfare is growing, Russia’s biggest attack may not have started yet, says docent and university lecturer Ilmari Käihkö From the Swedish National Defense College (FHS).

Ilmari Käihkö

In any case, Russia must act quickly. The longer it waits, the more prepared Ukraine will be.

A new twist would be sorely needed, as victory day will be celebrated in Russia on May 9th. That is when the question arises as to what the president will do Vladimir Putin has won his war.

“Mariupol is probably already down at that point. It could be presented as a concrete victory, ”says Käihkö.

According to him, Russia still intends to turn any situation into victory, regardless of what happens on the ground.

A Russian soldier patrolled the Mariupol Drama Theater, which was hit by an airstrike in March. The photo was taken on a trip organized by the Russian armed forces on April 12th.

On the other hand, the story of Mariupol’s tenacious defense can be a spiritual victory for Ukraine as well. Still, Kähkö does not believe that Ukraine will be able to save Mariupol like Kiev, which Russia failed to conquer.

“The situation in Mariupol looks very difficult. Ukraine’s support forces are so far away that they can hardly get there. ”

“ “Ukraine can continue as an independent and sovereign state, even if half of it is gone.”

According to Käihko, the moments of fate in the city come in “days”. After that, the city, bombed into ruins, is expected to face a brutal occupation phase. According to Käihkö, Russia will eradicate armed and unarmed resistance in a brutal way, as has already been seen.

“Surely such new‘ butts ’will come,” Käihkö notes, referring to the massacres unveiled in Butcha northwest of Kiev.

Fighting have culminated in the industrial area of ​​Azovstal, the last Ukrainian-occupied area in Mariupol. Russia on Tuesday offered Ukrainian soldiers the opportunity to lay down their arms and leave the city along the “evacuation corridor”.

Ukraine has repeatedly refused to surrender in Mariupol. Why do Ukrainians still defend a city whose days seem to be numbered?

According to Kähko, extradition would only liberate Russian troops elsewhere in eastern Ukraine. The Russian offensive forces in Mariupol have also worn off and the occupation of the city would tie up more troops.

“The longer Ukraine defends in Mariupol, the more difficult the situation in Donbas will be for Russia.”

In addition, some of Mariupol’s defenders belong to the far-right Azov regiment. Eliminating a group that has received a lot of media attention in Russia would be “concrete evidence of denacification for Russia,” Käihkö says.

Mariupol is a logistically and strategically important city for Russia so that it can form the desired land connection from Russia to the Crimean peninsula. According to Käihkö, the loss of the city still does not threaten Ukraine’s independence.

“Ukraine can continue as an independent and sovereign state, even if half of it is gone,” he says.

A woman from Mariupol swept her cheek at the destroyed apartment building on Sunday, April 17th.

Cuckoo according to Ukraine may be able to perform new miracles elsewhere in the Donbass. In eastern Ukraine, however, the warfare is different from what was north of Kiev.

“There were fewer troops and long service lines in Russia. In Donbass, at least initially, there may be fighting in a flat area, and Russia may be able to use mechanized forces more effectively. ”

“ “The occupied territories are very expensive and of little political use.”

Gradually, the war will move to cities where Ukraine often has a home field advantage. The military assistance provided by the West is also of great importance to Ukraine in the overall picture, as ammunition is consumed at a rapid pace on both sides.

According to the Pentagon, the first tranches of additional US aid to Ukraine have arrived. Arms deliveries include, among other things, eighteen field bellowstwo hundred M113 crew carriages and eleven Mi-17 helicopters.

Regional transfers are not impossible for Ukraine, according to Käihkö, but they would be politically difficult after Bushan’s deaths. They showed that brutal cleanups awaited the occupied territories.

“Butša also hampered peace talks. It is now difficult for Russia to make concessions. ”

In addition, regional losses would have a huge impact on the Ukrainian economy, and in particular on the steel and coal industries, a significant part of which is located in eastern Ukraine.

Käihkö estimates that Russia would be able to maintain its conquest, but that might not be politically sensible. Eight years of experience in Donetsk and Luhansk have shown that supporting the occupation will be costly.

The original idea was that Russia would get a grip on Ukraine’s domestic policy through the rebel provinces. That was not the case. There is no functioning economic system in the regions, and Russia is constantly forced to breathe them.

“If Russia takes over the entire Donbass, it will not eliminate the problem that the occupied territories are very expensive and of very little political benefit.”

In addition, the size of the regions and the hatred of the Ukrainians would force Russia to keep substantial occupying forces in the region. Käihkö predicts that the borders of the “people’s republics” recognized by Russia will not be peaceful.

In fact, according to Käihkö, the Russian offensive war has managed to seal Ukraine’s future with the West.

“If you think about rebuilding and re-arming Ukraine, no one else has the resources except the West.”